Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Daisy Kelliher has shared an update on her sister, Bonnie, one month after her near-death accident.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Bonnie was in a moped accident while in Thailand.

Daisy explained then that it was a miracle her sister was alive.

Grateful that her sister is alive, Daisy shared that Bonnie has a long road ahead of her regarding recovery.

The two are back in Ireland together as Bonnie prepares for what comes next in her medical process.

Subscribe to our Below Deck newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Daisy shared an update after receiving an outpouring of love from Below Deck fans and family.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Daisy Kelliher shares update on sister Bonnie after near-death accident

On social media, Daisy shared a video of her and Bonnie dancing. It was all fun and games until Daisy nearly hit Bonnie in the head, where she suffered her injury. Bonnie, smiling, moved out of the way as Daisy got her groove on.

The Below Deck Sailing Yacht beauty shared that Bonnie and their family are glad to return home. Bonnie’s taking some rest time before beginning more medical procedures in Ireland.

“She’s pretty tired and gets worn out easily and is still in a lot of pain and getting used to being numb and having nerve damage. She also had 5% of her lung removed so getting used to that but overall we are so aware of how lucky she is and how much worse this could have been,” Daisy wrote as part of her lengthy caption.

Once again, Daisy expressed thanks and gratitude to those who reached out during this time. Then, she gave insight into what’s ahead for Bonnie.

“It will be a long year but she’s already made so much progress in six weeks,” she explained.

The chief stew reiterated her message of safety when riding mopeds while traveling and having travel insurance. Daisy hopes to prevent other families from going through what she has since the accident.

There’s been a GoFundMe set up for Bonnie, as Daisy shared the extensive surgeries and medical costs that have and will occur over the next year as Bonnie heals.

Will Daisy Kelliher return to Below Deck Sailing Yacht amid Bonnie’s medical recovery?

Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans are patiently waiting for Season 5 of the hit yachting show. Daisy, Gary King, and Captain Glenn Shephard filmed the season, but sexual misconduct claims against Gary seem to have delayed the show’s arrival on Bravo airwaves.

Despite Season 5 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht not even airing yet, fans can’t help but wonder if Daisy will film Season 6. After all, the Irish beauty did help make the show a mega hit and beyond a fan favorite.

If Bravo and 51 Minds, the production company behind Below Deck Sailing Yacht, ask Daisy back, she will likely go, as filming is only six weeks long. Daisy loves the show, even the drama and chaos, so it would be a surprise if she declined even with Bonnie in recovery.

In the meantime, as Below Deck Med Season 9 hits the halfway point, here’s hoping we get news on Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5 soon.

Below Deck Med airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Below Deck Sailing Yacht is currently on hiatus on Bravo.