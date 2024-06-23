Below Deck Sailing Yacht stars reflect on series as show’s future remains uncertain

Below Deck Sailing Yacht stars are looking back on their time on the show as Season 5 remains up in the air.

The hit sailing show became the second spin-off in the Below Deck franchise.

Although Season 1 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht was blah at best, Captain Glenn Shephard returned for Season 2 with a new crew.

Captain Glenn, Daisy Kelliher, Colin MacRae, and Gary King turned the hit sailing show into a mega-hit, especially after Season 4, which saw a rift in the dream team.

Now, as Gary’s scandal seems to have plagued Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5, some of the stars are reflecting on their experience on the show.

It’s easy to see some cast members are missing the sailing show as much as the fans do.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht stars reflect on the series as the show’s future remains uncertain

Alli Dore from Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 started the trip down memory lane with an Instagram post featuring several pictures of her castmates.

“How has it been three years since we filmed Below Deck Sailing Yacht? The funniest part is we spent half the season making out with each other and now we all hate each other 😂 Ok maybe not all, just most of us 🤭 Still one of the most fun experiences of my life and I wouldn’t change it for anything!,” she captioned the post that kicked off with a photo of her, Daisy and Dani Soares.

The comments section of Alli’s post had Daisy and Captain Glenn Shephard show up to respond to the epic season.

Alli, for her part, also added that Gary King wasn’t in any of the pictures, and that was simply an accident to set the record straight before the trolls started coming at her.

Meanwhile Below Deck Med Sailing Yacht Season 3 star Scarlett Bentley used IG Stories to share a cast photo reveal it was 2 years ago the finale aired.

“2 YEARS AGO TODAY SEASON FINALE HOW,” she wrote tagging Daisy, Colin, Gary, Captain Glenn, Barnaby Birkbeck, and Kelsie Goglia. Even though Ashley Marti was in the photo she was not tagged.

Gary and Colin both reshared the picture and messaged it to their Instagram Stories.

Has Below Deck Sailing Yacht been canceled?

The future of Below Deck Sailing Yacht has been all the buzz since Below Deck Med Season 9 hit Bravo airwaves before Season 5 of the sailing show.

Last summer, Gary was accused of sexual misconduct by a production team member. This came after photos of Gary filming Season 5 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht were leaked.

There’s speculation that the scandal has caused a delay in the sailing show airing.

Bravo confirmed that Below Deck Season 12 was coming but has been radio silent about Below Deck Sailing Yacht and Below Deck Down Under.

These trips down memory lane fan us wondering if the former stars of Below Deck Sailing Yacht know something we don’t. Hopefully, that is not the case because it’s seriously so freaking good.

In another Below Deck Sailing Yacht, news, as Monsters and Critics previously reported, Daisy revealed her sister Bonnie was nearly killed in a moped accident as she issued a serious warning to fans.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-4 are streaming on Peacock.