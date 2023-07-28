Colin MacRae addresses online hate amid Below Deck Sailing Yacht reunion backlash

The fallout of Below Sailing Yacht Season 4 is still going strong, and Colin MacRae has spoken out against all the online hate.

It’s no secret the once tight-knit friendship of Colin, Daisy Kelliher, and Gary King has drastically changed following this season’s love triangle drama.

The Below Deck Sailing Yacht reunion only added fuel to fans taking sides as Daisy and Colin faced off over why their relationship ended after the cameras stopped rolling.

Colin has had enough of the hate and team-picking following the drama-filled season.

This week, the hunky engineer took to social media to share an important message while also setting the record straight.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Yes, it was Colin’s chance to speak his truth with no interruptions, which is exactly what he did.

Colin MacRae sets the record straight on Daisy Kelliher cheating rumors

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Colin defended himself against allegations he cheated on Daisy. Colin did that again in his new Instagram video.

In the footage, Colin kicked things off by showing gratitude for all the support he’s received this past week and a half. Colin revealed he’s been getting some pretty “disgusting” DM’s since the Below Deck Sailing Yacht reunion, like hundreds, even thousands of messages.

The Bravo personality admitted it’s been rough, especially when it comes to being called a cheater. Then Colin set the record straight with a timeline of events that did not have Daisy or his now girlfriend Brit overlapping.

Basically, he dated Brit previously. They broke up before Season 4 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht. Then Daisy and Colin got together, which Brit knew about, but his relationship with Daisy became toxic after filming.

Colin owned his part in his relationship with Daisy turning toxic. Once he ended things with Daisy, it was over a month before Colin rekindled his romance with Brit.

“There are plenty of reasons to dislike me, but cheating isn’t one of them. I have never been a cheat and never will be,” he expressed.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Colin MacRae addresses online hate and teams

Switching to discuss the reunion, Colin admitted it was heated with Daisy because of their history. Colin regrets what and how he said some things, revealing it was a challenging situation.

Then Colin got to his main point: people taking sides with him, Daisy, and Gary.

“Have a little bit of compassion, not just for me but Daisy and Gary as well. There seems to be a huge division between, you know, Team Colin or Team Daisy,” Colin shared before going on about the violent nature of people taking sides without knowing them.

Colin spilled that people only see a bit of the cast’s lives, so much is left out before encouraging support for Daisy.

“If you are Team Daisy, I am happy for you. Go send her messages of support. I am sure she needs it. I know how much the messages of support mean to me,” he stated.

There’s no question that Colin’s IG post was powerful, and the comments section reflected that. Colin had a few members of the Below Deck family support him and call out the hate.

Alli Dore, Lucy Edmunds, and chef Ileisha Dell worked with Colin on Below Deck Sailing Yacht and showed him some love in the comments section.

Below Deck Med alum chef Dave White also gave Colin some props during this time.

Pic credit: @parlayrevival_colin/Instagram

Colin MacRae has spoken his truth hot on the heels of Gary King setting the record straight on where he stands with the engineer and Daisy Kelliher.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-4 are streaming on Peacock.