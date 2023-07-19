Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Chase Lemacks entertains at messy reunion

Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Chase Lemacks won over fans at the messy reunion with his entertaining moments and words of wisdom.

The Season 4 reunion show was one for the books, with the drama exploding at times.

Gary King, Daisy Kelliher, and Colin MacRae found themselves at the forefront of the craziness.

Chase, though, just sat back and took it all in until he needed to be the voice of reason.

The deckhand didn’t come off the best on Below Deck Sailing Yacht, even ruffling the feathers of some of his crew members and viewers.

However, now the southern boy has been seen in a different light.

Chase Lemacks wins the messy Below Deck Sailing Yacht reunion

Twitter was buzzing throughout the two-part Below Deck Sailing Yacht reunion about Chase. It quickly became clear Chase has a whole new fan base.

“Without a doubt, #ChaseLemacks was the unsung hero of this season of #BelowDeckSailing yacht. He was the voice of reason, provided comfort to those in need, had incredible work ethic, and maintained a positive atmosphere for his peers – that’s a real a** man. #Belowdeckfinale,” read one tweet.

There were a couple of tweets commenting on Chase looking good, especially with the facial air. The deckhand was overlooked all season long by the ladies on Parsifal III, but he sure caught the attention of social media.

Pic credit: @LaVirginian/@BismarkOKris/@TeresasForehea1/Twitter

When Daisy broke down during the heated exchange, spilling what really happened with her and Colin, Chase reassured her that she’s a good person. Chase’s positive message and being here for the chief stew shocked one Twitter user.

Okay did not have Daisy giving a powerful speech and Chase being the voice of reason. On my bingo card! #BelowDeckSailingYacht pic.twitter.com/uClqMDdBCM — Anna Sanchez (@nannasbananas) July 19, 2023

Another user enjoyed watching Chase munch on chips as Colin and Daisy slammed each other over their love drama.

Chase is all of us finding out Daisy and Colin had hooked up before the season even started #BelowDeckSailingYacht pic.twitter.com/LhXvsUcgjr — Sure. No problem. (@OneGrumpyElf) July 19, 2023

Chase eating chips got a lot of attention, with one user even having a GIF of chef Ben Robinson to show their excitement.

Chase eating chips during the Colin Daisy fight is iconic. #BelowDeckSailingyacht pic.twitter.com/8nH8QJ6EJs — Marti Marti Marti (@Chawngie) July 19, 2023

When Colin revealed that he and Daisy slept together before Season 4 was filmed, the look on Chase’s face was literally all of us watching the reunion.

The hottest topic on Twitter regarding Chase definitely was him Zooming into the reunion with his dog.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Chase Lemacks and his dog at a hit

One Tweet got the ball rolling with a glimpse of Chase holding his dog in a backpack, something host Andy Cohen asked as the virtual chat kicked off.

“Chase’s zen with his adorable pup has stolen my attention from the love triangle 😌#BelowDeckSailingYacht,” said a tweet.

Chase’s zen with his adorable pup has stolen my attention from the love triangle 😌#BelowDeckSailingYacht pic.twitter.com/HnAZOUlPrP — Sure. No problem. (@OneGrumpyElf) July 19, 2023

There was even a suggestion that Southern Charm gets a reboot with Chase and his friends. We would watch that for sure.

The Below Deck Sailing Yacht reunion has fans loving Chase Lemacks after a season where he didn’t always come off the best.

Chase was very entertaining and deserves some props for giving fans something to talk about besides all the drama.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht is currently on hiatus. Seasons 1-4 are streaming on Peacock.