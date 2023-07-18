Did Gary and Daisy film Below Deck Sailing Yacht reunion in same hotel room?

The Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 reunion has given fans so much to talk about so far.

Only part one of the virtual Parsifal III cast chat has hit Bravo airwaves, but it certainly created a few hot topics.

Daisy Kelliher and Gary King filming the reunion in the same hotel room has the rumor mill buzzing.

Gary busted them at the Season 3 reunion, revealing he was with Daisy in her London apartment.

Eagle-eyed Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans are convinced the two were once again together but tried to hide it from viewers and their colleagues.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Let’s take a look at why.

Did Gary King and Daisy Kelliher film the Below Deck Sailing Yacht reunion together?

Twitter was on fire, with users sharing that Gary and Daisy were clearly together despite their working hard to convince people otherwise.

Daisy and Gary both shared they were currently in Spain at the time, which got the rumor mill ball rolling.

This had one user asking if they were together. Others commented on them being in Spain while also them being together and Daisy filming in the bathroom.

Pic credit: @rc111/@realityshizz/@VictorianDream5/Twitter

Oh yes, the fact Daisy was filming from a bathroom was almost as hot of a topic as her and Gary filming together.

“This time it’s Daisy from the bathroom and Gary from the room they’re sharing #BelowDeckSailing #BelowDeckSailingYacht #WWHL,” read a tweet.

Other comments about Daisy and Gary filming together included a user simply asking if they were.

Daisy in the bathroom was brought up again, and a different user remarked, “No wonder Colin is pissy,” referring to Colin MacRae.

Pic credit: @BismarkOKris/ @BelowDeckJohn/@end table/Twitter

All signs certainly point to Gary and Daisy filming the reunion together. However, the explanation might not be as juicy as Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans think.

Why would Daisy Kelliher and Gary King film Below Deck Sailing Yacht reunion in the same hotel room?

Twitter was certainly buzzing with thoughts that the first officer and chief stew may have finally become a couple in real life.

I think Daisy & Gary are together now……there’s way too much tension between the 3 of them & Daisy keeps smiling & grinning after Gary talks



If it’s true…….#BelowDeck #BelowDeckSailing

#BelowDeckSailingYacht pic.twitter.com/Jd3nQrXBF6 — Moe ✌🏻❤️ 🎶 (@LuvnwineMaureen) July 18, 2023

Despite Daisy snapping at Gary throughout the reunion, they could very well be dating.

However, it also could simply be because they just wrapped filming Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5. The show was spotted filming in Spain just a couple of weeks before host Andy Cohen asked for questions for the Parsifal III crew.

Only time will tell what’s really going on with Gary King Daisy Kelliher, but for now, Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans are sure they filmed the reunion together.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 reunion part two airs Tuesday, July 18 at 8/7c on Bravo.