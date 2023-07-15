Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Daisy Kelliher stands by Season 4 actions ahead of explosive reunion

Daisy Kelliher has had a rough season on Below Deck Sailing Yacht, but she isn’t letting the naysayers get her down.

Season 4 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht was one for the books, that’s for sure.

The chief stew was seen in a different light following clashing with Captain Glenn Shephard and her love life dram with Gary King and Colin MacRae.

Throughout the season, Daisy endured a slew of backlash.

However, she always took on the trolls, standing up for herself and her behavior this season.

Daisy has once again said her peace ahead of the highly anticipated Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 reunion.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Daisy Kelliher stands by Season 4 actions

Taking to Instagram, Daisy shared a carousel of photos from the season, including the final crew night out. There was also a picture from Gary’s birthday, the night Gary had sushi all over him, and more fun-filled moments.

Although behind-the-scenes photos were great, it was Daisy’s caption that really caught our attention.

“Despite being called some incredibly disgusting things. I stand by everything last season. These last few months have been rough but I wouldn’t change a thing. I laughed, I cried, made mistakes, made friends, I loved, lived and learned and had a blast every minute. #belowdeck #belowdecksailing #sardinia #italty #ratandboa #gentlemonster #crew #yachtcrew #bravo #bravotv,” she wrote.

It didn’t take long for the comments section of Daisy’s Instagram post to become flooded with replies, and some of them were familiar faces.

Below Deck family reacts to Daisy Kelliher’s Instagram post

Below Deck Down Under star Aesha Scott, who’s gearing up for Season 2 of the hit yachting show, was one of the first to pop up in the comments section.

Aesha expressed her love for Daisy while also telling her, “F**k what people think!” Daisy replied, showing her appreciation while also suggesting another reunion soon.

Below Deck Med alum Malia White also had a message for Daisy, sending her lots of love. The chief stew reciprocated the sentiment.

Several fans also gave Daisy positivity on her post, including one that reminded Daisy of all the things she had to be proud of from the season.

Daisy Kelliher’s looking to end Below Deck Sailing Yactht Season 4 on a positive note ahead of the drama-filled reunion.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Daisy and Colin get into it, with her walking away after he calls her toxic.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 reunion airs Monday, July 17 at 9/8c and Tuesday, July 18 at 8/7c on Bravo.