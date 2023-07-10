Below Deck Sailing Yacht reunion trailer: Colin blasts Daisy, Gary gets grilled, and more bombshells

The Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 reunion preview is here, and it does not disappoint!

Captain Glenn Shephard, Colin MacRae, Daisy Kelliher, Gary King, chef Ileisha Dell, Lucy Edmunds, Mads Herrera, Alex Propson, and Chase Lemacks come together to rehash the season.

There’s plenty of good, bad, and ugly to dish about with host Andy Cohen.

However, Season 4 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht largely focused on the love triangle of Colin, Daisy, and Gary.

That hot topic will be front and center at the reunion show with so many new revelations.

Bravo gave Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans a tease at the virtual event chaos.

Colin MacRae, Daisy Kelliher, and Gary King are in the hot seat

The footage wastes no time getting to the crucks of what Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans want to know.

What happened with Daisy, Colin, and Gary?

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Daisy proclaimed Colin had the most to answer for at the reunion. Colin, though, seems to feel Daisy has a lot to answer for too.

The hunky engineer teases a bombshell the audience does not know about while the chief stew talks about a revelation from Season 2. Things go from bad to worse when Colin calls their relationship toxic and says, “You can’t reason with this woman.”

Daisy storms off with Lucy feeling bad for the chief stew.

Andy puts Gary on blast for one cringe moment, which could be anything since Gary had many this season. The first mate also sheds more light on his relationship with Mads by calling her out for coming into his bed at night.

What else can fans expect from Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 reunion?

Captain Glenn gets nervous at one point that the conversation has gone too far. Chef Ileisha has some hilarious reactions to Gary and the other crew’s comments.

The group makes fun of the engine trouble aboard Parsifal III this season. Yes, there were a few laughs during the two-part interview.

However, for the most part, Andy digs right into the drama and gets the dirty little details, including if anyone still hooks up today.

In the video, Mads, Alex, and Chase are relatively quiet, but that will no doubt not be the case at the reunion.

Alex will undoubtedly add his two cents to Gary and Mads. Plus, Chase and Alex no doubt have a lot to say about Gary as a boss.

Lucy and Alex commented on the teaser footage. Alex replied, “Welcome to the sh*t show 😂” while Lucy called it “SO SO SO CRAZYYYY.”

One thing is for sure. The two-part Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 reunion is a must-see.

Be sure to tune in Monday, July 17 at 9/8c and Tuesday, July 18 at 8/7c on Bravo to watch the drama-filled reunion.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 8/7c. Seasons 1-4 are streaming on Peacock.