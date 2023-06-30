Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Daisy Kelliher defends her actions amid online hate

Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Daisy Kelliher has endured a lot of backlash this season, and she’s over it.

Daisy has come under fire for her actions involving Colin MacRae and Gary King.

The love drama between the fan favorites has taken center stage for weeks on Season 4 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

Colin has come out shining, with viewers feeling bad for how Gary and Daisy treated him.

Meanwhile, Gary has been under fire for his disgusting behavior, and Daisy has been called out for her actions multiple times too.

The gloves are off for Daisy, who keeps standing up for herself against all the negativity from the trolls.

Daisy Kelliher defends her actions amid online hate

This week Daisy took on the trolls via Twitter to set the record straight and stand up for herself. The chief stew has been riddled with hate over a comment she made weeks ago on Watch What Happens Live.

Daisy said Colin has the most to answer for at the reunion, which has sent Below Deck Sailing Yacht viewers into a frenzy on social media.

One user wouldn’t let the subject drop, even though Daisy asked what she had to answer for. When the user told her to watch, she came back in full force with her reply.

“I f**king watched it and I was there! I was asked a direct question to choose between Gary and Colin who was to answer more at the reunion. I said Colin how the f**k is that a mean thing to say?” Daisy asked.

Her words got a slew of other responses on the topic, with one user calling her out for not what she said but how she said it. The user alluded to her being “enamored with Gary” and upset with Colin.

Daisy responded by declaring she was simply flirting with Gary, and yes, she’s upset with Colin for a personal reason that won’t all be revealed.

That wasn’t good enough because a different user brought up the WWHL comment in a tweet, not seeing what Colin has done wrong at all.

“he has to do something lik that to be the one to explain something. I was also asked a direct question and asked to say Colin or Gary. If I had it my way I wouldn’t do a reunion and just leave this all behind me. Cause neither of them has anything to,” she responded.

One Twitter user put Daisy on blast for the entire Below Deck Sailing Yacht season being about her “boy drama” while also dissing her service.

The chief stew told the hater to take up with Bravo then because Daisy certainly would have preferred not to have her personal business dragged through the mud.

Not everyone was joining in on the pile on Daisy social media train, though. Daisy earned some support too.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans stand up for Daisy Kelliher

One Twitter user showed Daisy some love by reassuring her she was a good catch while also feeling bad she was taking so much heat. Daisy replied with love and a thank you.

Another user brought up the extremes that the trolls are going to be nasty to Daisy and told her not to let them get to her. The chief stew agreed it was extreme.

Daisy Kelliher has had a rough Season 4 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht, that’s for sure. The chief stew isn’t here for all the hate, though, and will continue to stand up for herself.

