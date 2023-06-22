Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Daisy blasted for Season 4 behavior: ‘She’s screwing up’

Below Deck Sailing Yacht viewers are blasting Daisy Kelliher over her Season 4 behavior on and off work hours.

No, it’s not all about her infamous love triangle with Colin MacRae and Gary King, either.

Daisy has butted heads with Captain Glenn Shephard more than once, even giving him some serious attitude.

There’s no question the Irish beauty has been struggling this season because she’s not the same Daisy Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans have grown to love.

This week the chief stew once again had social media buzzing with her onscreen antics.

Twitter was on fire, taking aim at Daisy over several instances that went down on the show.

One Twitter user claimed Daisy’s “screwing up” and has “No accountability” for her actions this season. The tweet had several examples of her actions on service and also on a personal level.

WTF is Daisy doing? She's screwing up service, not hearing radio/checking on guests-FFS he's bleeding and she's unaware. Calling Colin Gary, flirting with Gary, messing with Colin. No accountability for anything. Ugh! I loved Daisy now not so much #BelowDeckSailing #BelowDeck pic.twitter.com/pIi9Wot5tk — gahmbina (@gahmbina1) June 20, 2023

“Daisy, Daisy, Daisy…” wrote a different user who wanted the chief stew to own her behavior.

Another declared that she was no longer focused and quickly went from one of the best to worst chief stews in the Below Deck franchise.

Daisy has completely lost focus and regressed from the Best Chief Stew Ever to one of the worst. #BelowDeckSailing pic.twitter.com/ww35IUNvIW — Callin’ It Like It Is (@CallinIt) June 20, 2023

Others made it clear that Daisy has been all about the excuses this season.

There was even a tweet referencing her ignoring her radio while a guest was bleeding, expecting one of the deck team to come to get her while they were trying to dock.

Daisy, Glen BEEN telling yall to be upstairs checking on the guests so don't blame the radios now they docked the boat and everything and you was still down there blabbing about your sister. Had this old man concussed poor Tim did not deserve that treatment #BelowDeckSailing pic.twitter.com/8vpkdTSRXh — Lashanda Walker (@majesticbeauty5) June 21, 2023

Speaking of that incident, a different tweet called her out for turning off her radio and gossiping in the galley.

What??? Daisy flat out lied about the radios – can’t hear them?

She turned hers down while she was in the galley gossiping about her sister’s visit.

The charter 👏🏼 was 👏🏼 not 👏🏼 over 👏🏼 yet! #BelowDeckSailing pic.twitter.com/VXqIifvbh8 — Callin’ It Like It Is (@CallinIt) June 20, 2023

The chief stew came under fire for the love triangle, too. It’s pretty clear the drama with Gary and Colin has affected her this season.

The situation with Colin, Daisy, and Gary has had Twitter blowing up, especially after Daisy called Colin “Gary” in bed.

One tweet revealed the user knew that was going to happen.

I KNEW DAISY WOULD CALL COLLIN GARY!! I called it!! I looked at the tattoos and was like 👀👀 #BelowDeckSailing pic.twitter.com/vldJYl8Rti — Sasha (@funSize_04) June 20, 2023

A different user declared it was the wrong time for Daisy to call out Gary’s name and acknowledged the now awkward situation.

Daisy you picked the WRONG goddamn time to be calling out Gary's name oof #BelowDeckSailing pic.twitter.com/uSYnIqRo9U — Lashanda Walker (@majesticbeauty5) June 21, 2023

Another felt like Daisy knew what she was doing in this whole love triangle situation, writing, “At this point I feel like Daisy is also playing games. Gary and Daisy gaslight Colin and have zero accountability.”

At this point I feel like Daisy is also playing games. Gary and Daisy gaslight Colin and have zero accountability. #BelowDeck #BelowDeckSailing #BelowDeckSailingYacht pic.twitter.com/LoFYlgVQBm — Elle Lynne (@ElleLynne5) June 20, 2023

Despite Daisy getting a lot of backlash, not everyone was coming for her. A Daisy fan put Captain Glenn on blast for literally blaming the chief stew for everything.

Glenn you can't blame Daisy for the sun man not EVERYTHING is her fault

Glenn to Daisy 👇🏾#BelowDeckSailing pic.twitter.com/ECjsr3WcCq — Lashanda Walker (@majesticbeauty5) June 21, 2023

Daisy Kelliher is having a season on Below Deck Sailing Yacht. While her actions make for good entertainment, some viewers are not happy with the Irish beauty.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Gary King was also a hot topic this week with fans after charter guests ate sushi off him.

What are your thoughts on Daisy this season?

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-4 are streaming on Peacock.