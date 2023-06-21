Where do Below Deck Sailing Yacht stars Daisy, Colin, and Gary stand with each other today?

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 has brought chaos to the friend group of Gary King, Daisy Kelliher, and Colin MacRae.

The three have been considered a dream by team Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans since Season 2.

However, Colin and Daisy hooking up changed their dynamic significantly once Gary dropped the bombshell that he had sex with Daisy more than once.

The fallout has been the focus of Season 4 since mid-season, with the drama ramping up each week.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Daisy feels Colin has a lot to answer for at the Season 4 reunion show.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Based on her response, Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans can’t help but wonder where the dream team stands today.

Where does Daisy Kelliher stand with Colin MacRae and Gary King today?

In a recent interview with People magazine, Daisy admitted she and Colin are in for a bumpy ride for the rest of the season.

The chief stew admitted the situation was hard to comment on because the show’s still airing, and she doesn’t want to give away any spoilers.

“I don’t want to give too much away, but a lot has happened in the last few weeks, and at the moment, I don’t expect to hear from him,” she shared with the weekly magazine.

This tidbit goes along with Daisy sharing during her Watch What Happens Live appearance that she has blocked Colin on social media.

However, it’s worth noting their fallout didn’t happen until after filming wrapped. Colin and Daisy were still on good terms last fall because they hung out at the Newport Boat Show, BravoCon, and spent time in Los Angeles together.

As for the status of her friendship or relationship with Gary, Daisy hasn’t had as much to say. Unlike Colin, though, Daisy and Gary still follow each other on social media.

In April, Gary spilled to Us Weekly that he spoke with Daisy “quite a lot.”

So, it seems like Gary and Daisy are still friends, but she and Colin are not. What about the boys?

Are Below Deck Sailing Yacht stars Gary King and Colin MacRae still friends?

On the most recent episode of Below Deck Sailing Yacht, Colin and Gary appeared to mend their friendship after the first mate didn’t tell him about having sex with the chief stew.

Colin has been radio silent regarding anything happening this season. In his defense, though, the hunky engineer has been sailing his catamaran all over the world.

We do know that Colin does still follow Gary on social media, and he doesn’t follow Daisy, so that’s a good sign the two guys are still pals.

Gary hasn’t commented on the status of his friendship with Colin yet, either.

The Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 finale and reunion show won’t play out for a few weeks. That means fans will have to wait a bit longer to see what happens between Gary King, Colin MacRae, and Daisy Kelliher.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-4 are streaming on Peacock.