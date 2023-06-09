Will there be a Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 reunion? That’s the question fans are asking as the season enters the halfway point.

It’s hard to believe, but Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 is gearing up for the end.

The mid-season trailer came out this week, proving the producers are saving the best for the last with the hit sailing show.

As the season enters, the back half of social media has been buzzing about whether the Parsifal III crew will have a reunion.

After all, there hasn’t been a reunion in the Below Deck franchise since Below Deck Med Season 7 last fall.

Below Deck Down Under Season 1 and Below Deck Adventure Season 1 did not have a reunion. Neither did Season 10 of Below Deck, which was unusual for the OG show.

So, will Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 follow the new trend of no reunion with no reason given?

Let’s take a look at what we know.

Is there going to be a Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 reunion?

Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans need a reunion, especially to see Daisy Kelliher, Colin MacRae, and Gary King unpack their love triangle drama.

Thanks to Andy Cohen, there is some good news on the Below Deck Sailing Yacht reunion front. The Watch What Happens Live host shared a message on Facebook that gives hope the reunion is happening soon.

“My team is prepping for the BELOW DECK SAILING YACHT REUNION! Post all of your questions for Capt. Glenn, Gary, Colin, Daisy, Mads, Lucy, Alex, Chase & Ileisha NOW and let me know where you’re from in the question!” he wrote.

Pic credit: Andy Cohen/Facebook

That’s not all, either.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Daisy revealed during her WWHL appearance this past week that the reunion would be filmed soon and that Colin has a lot to answer for from the season.

What can Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans expect from the reunion?

There’s still plenty of Below Deck Sailing Yacht to play out this season. A lot of topics for the reunion will certainly come up in the last part of the season.

However, so far, it’s safe to say the hottest topic will be the Colin, Gary, and Daisy drama. The deck team tension between Gary, Alex Propson, and Chase Lemacks should be discussed too.

Captain Glenn Shephard will likely address all the issues surrounding Parsifal III. After all, the sailing vessel has brought its own share of problems to the crew this season.

Mads Herrera’s boatmances with Gary and Alex should be talked about, as well as Alex’s impending hook-up with Daisy’s sister.

Those are just a few topics fans can expect from the Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 reunion, which seems to be filming soon.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-3 are streaming on Peacock.