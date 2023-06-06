Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Daisy Kelliher unfollows Colin MacRae on social media: ‘Things are complicated’

Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Daisy Kelliher has unfollowed Colin MacRae on social media as their fling plays out on-screen.

Daisy and Colin hooked up on the most recent episode of the hit sailing show.

The new boatmance has caused some tension with their pal Gary King, who has a thing for the chief stew.

Thanks to the mid-season trailer, Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans know this love triangle gets oh-so messy.

It turns out that messiness has spilled over into real life, impacting the friendship of the three pals.

Sign up for our newsletter!

And in a surprising turn of events, Gary isn’t necessarily the one to blame for the drama.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Daisy Kelliher unfollows Colin MacRae on social media

Last night Daisy appeared on Watch What Happens Live with her colleague Alex Propson to dish everything about the Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4.

Host Andy Cohen wasted no time getting to the good stuff, courtesy of a fan question pointing out that Daisy unfollowed Colin on social media.

“I am going to leave it to the reunion. The reunion is coming up. I have a lot of love for Colin, and things are complicated, and I don’t need complications on my social media,” she responded.

The chief stew explained that Colin has a lot to own up to at the reunion. In fact, Daisy feels that he really has the most to be accountable for when the Parsifal III crew comes together again.

Daisy Kelliher admits to being annoyed with Colin MacRae

While revealing why she doesn’t follow the hunky chief engineer on social media, Daisy opened up about the drama with her, Gary, and Colin. The chief stew has issues with how Colin handled things with Gary and her.

“Colin said to me several times Gary’s absolutely fine with us, he’s okay with us, and so I was really confused when Gary came to me and said he wasn’t okay with us,” Daisy shared. “My take on that conversation was he was quite clearly not okay with it. He was very uncomfortable. He clearly wasn’t going to be like, ‘No, Daisy’s mine. Don’t go near her.’ So, I was a little annoyed at Colin for, I think Colin misrepresented more.”

During one of Andy’s infamous games, Daisy doubled down on her take on Colin, proving further some serious drama unfolds between them. Not only did she disagree that Colin was a better match for her than Gary, but she also doesn’t think he’s the MVP of the season.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans would disagree as Colin was praised for saving the day amid the many problems that came up regarding Parsifal III.

Daisy Kelliher isn’t sharing what went down with her and Colin MacRae that had her unfollowing him.

However, the two friends hung out multiple times last fall, including at the Rhode Island Boat Show and BravoCon. Whatever caused Daisy’s current feelings about Colin appears to have happened after the season ended.

Hopefully, the Below Deck Sailing Yacht reunion show will also shed more light on that.

Stay tuned because there’s more to come on the Daisy, Gary, and Colin front, that’s for sure!

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-4 are streaming on Peacock.