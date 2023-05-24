Below Deck Sailing Yacht: Daisy Kelliher teases fallout of Colin MacRae hook up

Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Daisy Kelliher has teased the fallout of her hooking up with Colin MacRae on Season 4 of the hit show.

When the trailer for the current season dropped, Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans were shocked to see Colin and Daisy making out.

After all, Daisy had a steamy hot tub make-out session with their good friend Gary King during Season 3.

The chief stew previously spilled that she always had a spark with Colin and that Gary wasn’t thrilled with her tryst with Colin.

Now as the footage of Daisy and Colin’s kiss has been teased for the next episode, she’s got more to say on the topic.

It was a weird season for Daisy, that’s for sure, and she isn’t holding back her feelings on the drama.

Daisy Kelliher teases fallout of Colin MacRae hook up

This week Daisy chatted with Decider to dish all things Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4, where she was asked about her hook-up with Colin.

“It was all a bit of a whirlwind, but, yeah. There’s drama, there’s kissing, there’s a lot,” she explained.

One person who doesn’t take the hook up news well is Gary, who has a serious thing for the chief stew. Daisy spilled a little bit of what Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans can expect from the aftermath of her and Colin.

“There were several conversations that happened, so it’s not just the one conversation. Gary was determined to ruin my and Colin’s relationship. It’s complicated,” Daisy said before adding, “At the time, I was frustrated with Gary, but looking back now, maybe I can understand a bit more. There’s definitely a bit of a love triangle.”

Daisy wants to make it clear she didn’t want to hurt anyone, and she didn’t handle things very well either. The chief stew admits to letting tension mount, which wasn’t good for friendships, but it sure is for the show.

What else does Daisy Kelliher spill about Below Deck Sailing Yacht?

It’s hard to believe that Below Deck Sailing Yacht is almost halfway through Season 4. That could explain why the highly anticipated Colin and Daisy hook up was teased for next week.

Daisy confirmed that it remains a focal point. However, there are some other good moments coming up too.

“Gary is getting a bit of a taste of his own medicine this season. There are some more big nights out. Definitely at least one more crazy charter,” she dished to the outlet.

The moment that Daisy Kelliher and Colin MacRae hooking up is almost here.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Colin admitted to having real chemistry with Daisy, while Gary owned up to being jealous that his crush and friend hooked up.

Who’s ready for this juicy drama?

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-4 are streaming on Peacock.