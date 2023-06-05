Below Deck Sailing Yacht mid-season trailer teases a Gary and Daisy bombshell, angry Captain Glenn, and more

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 has not disappointed with its drama, love triangles, crew shenanigans, and over-the-top charter guests.

The first part of the season was just the tip of the iceberg of what the sailing show has in store for fans.

Bravo has just dropped the mid-season trailer, and there’s no doubt the producers have saved the best for last.

Captain Glenn Shephard faces yet another tight docking dilemma that also just might cause another accident for Parsifal III.

The docking is the least of the captain’s worries when one charter guest gets so out of control hat an angry Captain Glenn threatens to give him the boot. If laidback Captain Glenn is mad, you know things have to be really bad.

That’s just the beginning of what’s coming up on Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4, so let’s take a look.

Gary King spills a big Daisy Kelliher secret on Below Deck Sailing Yacht

Daisy Kelliher hooking up with Colin MacRae causes a slew of drama with Gary King, who becomes super jealous. First, it seems Colin and Daisy’s hook-up isn’t a one-time thing, as they are seen making out quite a few times in the teaser.

The developing relationship or fling brings a confrontation between Gary and Daisy on a crew night out. After she puts him on blast for not pursuing her when he could have, Gary responds with the bombshell that they have had sex before.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans know this is big, as Daisy has denied they did anything other than make out in the hot tub. Daisy tries to shut him down, but there’s no stopping an upset Gary.

Later, Colin learns Daisy and Gary had sex, throwing him into a tailspin as well and questioning his relationship with the chief stew.

Yes, these three OG pals are headed for a serious rough patch that their friendship might not survive.

Things go from bad to worse for Daisy when a visit from her sister Bonnie Kelliher takes a turn.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 mid-season trailer teases crew drama and charter guest chaos

Another love triangle is born when Daisy’s sister Bonnie arrives to spend time with her and the crew.

Bonnie captures the attention of deckhand Alex Propson. They end up hooking up in a guest cabin as stew Mads Herrera listens in on them.

Alex not only gets busy with Bonnie but he and Mads finally hook up too. Their tryst also makes Gary jealous, and he unleashes on the stew.

It’s not all about the crew, either. One group of charter guest bring over the top craziness, shenanigans, and drama. There’s even a throuple in one charter group, and they are on fire.

Wowza, so much to look forward to as the rest of Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 plays out.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-4 are streaming on Peacock.