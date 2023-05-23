Below Deck Sailing Yacht viewers sound off on jealous Gary’s reaction to Mads flirting with Alex

Below Deck Sailing Yacht viewers are sounding off on jealous Gary King after his reaction to Mads Herrera flirting with Alex Propson.

Gary is used to being the center of attention from a female that catches his eye on the show.

Other than chief stew Daisy Kelliher, who has friend-zoned him despite their hot tub hook-up on Season 3 of the sailing show.

On the most recent episode of Below Deck Sailing Yacht, Mads flirted with Alex in front of Gary even though she kissed the first officer before.

Mads and Gary did end up making out at the end of the night, though.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans have a lot to say about Gary and what went down on the show last night.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht viewers sound off on Gary King’s jealous behavior

Twitter was on fire following the show, and Gary was getting all upset as he watched Alex and Mads get their flirt on.

One user thought the entire situation was funny and hoped Mads would pursue Alex instead of the first officer.

Gary pouting over Mads not crushing on him is hilarious. He's such a total creep. Mads making out with him again even though she's not that into him but horny…. I hope Alex does not pursue her further. He's so much better looking!! #belowdecksailing pic.twitter.com/nuFuQaT3YM — Just Marissa (@MarissaRapier) May 23, 2023

A different Tweet laughed at Gary, declaring that he’s not here to play games, something Below Deck Sailing Yacht viewers have watched him do the past couple of seasons.

Another called out the irony of Gary lecturing Mads about kissing him, then turning around and flirting with someone else on the next crew night out.

Did Gary just say "you can't kiss me one night and flirt with someone else the next night"??!!

Sir…. Sir….#belowdecksailing pic.twitter.com/PeRUGHbjZV — AmandaRJester (@AmandaRJester) May 23, 2023

Oh yes, there was no shortage of comments about Gary on Twitter, with one bringing up his “lack of self-awareness” on the situation.

“Oh Gary. Karma is a b**ch eh. A spoonful of sugar helps the medicine go down!” read a Tweet.

One Below Deck Sailing Yacht viewer is over Gary and his “douchebag” ways.

It wasn’t just Gary and his behavior with Mads that has social media in an uproar. Previews showing Gary selling out Chase to Alex also had fans talking.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans call out Gary King for dividing deck team

On the next preview for Below Deck Sailing Yacht, Gary talks with Alex about his nightly cleaning duties but also throws Chase under the bus. Gary tells Alex Chase told him about finding Alex sitting in the bridge when the yacht was a mess.

Twitter was not happy that Gary brought Chase into the conversation instead of just being the boss and setting Alex straight.

Gary was called a “poor manager” by one Twitter user.

A different user had a GIF commenting on how Gary’s going to cause problems with his staff.

There will no doubt be a lot more from Below Deck Sailing Yacht viewers on that topic when it all plays out next week.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-4 are streaming on Peacock.