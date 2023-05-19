Below Deck Sailing Yacht alum Dani Soares shades baby daddy Jean-Luc Cerza-Lanaux

Below Deck Sailing Yacht alum Dani Soares has taken a dig at her absentee baby daddy Jean-Luc Cerza-Lanaux.

Dani and Jean-Luc had a brief boatmance during Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2.

Their relationship resulted in the first-ever Below Deck baby.

It also brought one of the biggest dramas in franchise history as Jean-Luc denied the baby was his until months after she was born.

Since she learned she was pregnant, Dani has been a single mom.

This week, Dani hilariously dissed her ex as she continues to be the only parent in her daughter Lily’s life.

Dani Soares shades baby daddy Jean-Luc Cerza-Lanaux

Ahead of Lilly’s second birthday, Dani took to Instagram Stories to share a reel with a child screaming and a picture of Jennifer Aniston from her Friends days.

“WHEN YOUR BABY DADDY HAS SO MUCH CONFIDENCE IN YOU AS A MOTHER TAT HE LETS YOU BE THE FATHER TOO!” was written across the reel.

Dani also added her thoughts, stating, “I’m so lucky,” with a red heart emoji.

It doesn’t take a genius to figure out what she’s talking about. Dani has repeatedly opened up about life as a single mother, especially as she pursues her nursing degree.

However, she never speaks about her ex or his lack of involvement in Lilly’s life out of respect for her daughter. This diss is a rarity from Dani, and no one can blame her.

Dani’s shade comes hot on the heels of Jean Luc finding love. As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Jean-Luc has been gushing over the new woman in his life, making their relationship Instagram official a few weeks ago.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht alum Dani Soares celebrates the month of Lilly

Earlier this month, Dani kicked off May with a special Instagram Post to her daughter. The toddler turns two next week, but Dani revealed that May is all about Lilly.

“May is Lilly’s month and she knows it 🎉 Any busy mum would tell you that you need to write things otherwise mum brain takes over and you forget everything 😂,” she wrote in the caption.

Dani also promoted a line of wall planners that she uses to keep her busy life organized.

Although she won’t be back on Below Deck Sailing Yacht soon, Dani and her former costar Alli Dore will be dishing all about Season 4 on the Pita Party podcast. They have yet to begin, though, but during the episode with Daisy Kelliher a couple of weeks ago, Alli promised more to come.

