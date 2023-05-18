Below Deck Sailing Yacht: Daisy Kelliher thanks Lucy Edmunds and Mads Herrera amid ‘tough’ Season 4

Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Daisy Kelliher has thanked Lucy Edmunds and Mads Herrera amid her “tough” Season 4.

There’s no question that Daisy has been having a challenging time this season on the Below Deck spin-off.

Daisy has broken down a couple of times after being pulled in multiple directions.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans are used to seeing Daisy butt heads with first officer Gary King but not Captain Glenn Shephard.

That’s what’s happening, though, and as Monsters and Critics previously reported, more trouble’s ahead for the chief stew and captain.

Following the most recent episode, Daisy took time to address this season and thank her interior crew.

Taking to Instagram, Daisy got real about this season’s struggles and let fans know that she’s doing just fine despite a rough few episodes.

“I’m all good and I really appreciate all the support. Yes it was a tough season for me, I probably put too much pressure on myself and sometimes when I feel I’m getting pushed up against a wall I can break down- I am human after all but what doesn’t kill me makes me stronger and I’m still smiling 90% of the time even if you don’t see it,” she wrote as part of her caption.

The chief stew revealed this wasn’t the first time that the pressure had gotten to her and work, and it won’t be the last. She expressed her appreciation for all the Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans’ kindness, love, and support before giving props to those that really helped her this season.

“If it hadn’t have been for @_madhatta and @lucy_edmunds I’m not sure I would have survived the season,” Daisy stated.

The picture included in the IG post reflects how Daisy stars her days. Daisy also admitted it would take more than a couple of bad charters to get her to quit a job she loves.

Plenty of comments populated Daisy’s post, including ones from Mads and Lucy.

Lucy Edmunds and Mads Herrera respond to Daisy Kelliher’s kind words

Daisy certainly has had it better this season with her interior team than she did during Season 3 of the hit sailing show. The cohesive working together, so far anyway, is a reminder of Daisy’s dream team of Alli Dore and Dani Soares during Season 2.

Lucy and Mads appear to be grateful for Daisy, too, as they both popped up in the comments section of her IG post.

“Literally the best boss and chief stew me and Mads could have asked for and couldn’t have done it without you! Never micromanaged and gave us space to learn also a great supportive system dealing with our stress [as well] as your own ❤️❤️❤️,” Lucy wrote.

Pic credit: @daisykelliher87/Instagram

Mads also chimed in, sharing in part of her reply, “Daisy ur a gem, it truly was such a great season for interior and the girls. I’ve never had such amazing support from a group of women! Thanks for all that you did/do and everything you taught us! It wasn’t easy but we made it!!!!! @lucy_edmunds @daisykelliher87 @ileishadell ❤️❤️❤️.”

Pic credit: @daisykelliher87/Instagram

Below Deck Med alum chef Dave White and current Below Deck Sailing Yacht chef Ileisha Dell also showed love to Daisy.

Pic credit: @daisykelliher87/Instagram

There’s still plenty of Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 to play out. Daisy Kelliher has been having a tough time, and that just might be the theme of the season.

She will certainly feel some heat after she hooks up with hunky chief engineer Colin MacRae, so be sure to keep watching.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-4 are streaming on Peacock.