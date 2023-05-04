Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Colin MacRae teases ‘biggest adventure of my life’

Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Colin MacRae has embarked on a new adventure that will keep him radio silent for a few weeks.

Colin has been heating things up on Below Deck Sailing Yacht since he debuted on the show during Season 2.

The hunky engineer often has fans buzzing, like when he saved the season by fixing the Parsifal III.

Those who follow Colin on social media know he has a lot of construction skills and even rebuilt a hurricane-damaged catamaran.

Colin and his crew have been sailing the catamaran to various countries since they got it seaworthy.

Now they are taking on a big adventure, with Colin giving a little teaser on it this week.

What is Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Colin MacRae’s new adventure?

Taking to Instagram the other day, Colin used a video to reveal him and his team aboard his catamaran, Parlay.

There’s nothing but a glimpse of land behind them, with water and blue skies all around them. Colin shared that the group had just left Mexico and was headed to French Polynesia.

“No land for 2,600 miles, about three weeks. See you on the other side,” he expressed, blowing a kiss to the camera.

Colin used the caption to comment about this new experience in his life, writing, “The biggest adventure of my entire life has just begun…….”

Yes, Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans won’t be hearing from Colin for a while. That means no commentary or thoughts on the season.

Hopefully, Colin’s make-out session with Daisy Kelliher doesn’t happen while Colin has no access to social media. As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Colin dished their dalliance, but no doubt there’s plenty more to say as the scenes play out.

Captain Glenn Shepard popped up in Colin’s comment section with a message to his friend.

“Fair winds and following seas brother, so jealous,” the captain stated.

Colin MacRae reunites with Below Deck Sailing Yacht pals

Ahead of his adventure out on the open seas, Colin spent a little time on land, having a brief reunion with some of his Below Deck Sailing Yacht colleagues.

Last week, Colin was in Los Angeles, where he had the chance to reconnect with Season 4 Mads Herrera, Ileisha Dell, Lucy Edmunds, and Alex Propson. The group was at a bar that resembled a library posing on a couch.

Although Colin didn’t specify his reason for being in LA, there’s a good chance the Parsifal III was there for pick-up interviews for the show.

Colin also got to hang with his good friend and member of the giggle crew, chef Marcos Spaziani. The two, along with Gary King, had Below Deck Sailing Yacht viewers in stitches with their giggle antics during Season 3.

It will be a while before Colin MacRae has an update on his big adventure for fans. Here’s hoping all goes well for the Parlay crew on their journey.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-4 are streaming on Peacock.