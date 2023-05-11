RHOA star Kenya Moore calls Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Gary King a ‘pig’ over assistant hook up remarks

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore thinks Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Gary King is a “pig.”

Kenya has good reason for calling out Gary, who’s become known for his womanizing way.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans frequently comment on how Gary treats women because he goes through them easily.

The only one to hold his attention so far is Daisy Kelliher, and well, that’s a whole other story.

Gary hasn’t just made waves on Below Deck Sailing Yacht with his hook-up.

A BravoCon tryst has Kenya riled up and coming for the first officer.

RHOA star Kenya Moore calls Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Gary King a ‘pig’

Last month Monsters and Critics reported that Gary admitted to hooking up with Kenya’s assistant at BravoCon. Gary spilled the tea on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, and Kenya isn’t happy about his remarks.

This week Kenya stopped by WWHL to chat all things RHOA as Season 15 kicked off. During a game of Truth or Drink, Andy asked Kenya’s thoughts about Gary and her assistant getting busy at BravoCon.

“What a pig. Well, first of all, I am pissed at him. You never talk about, you know, a woman’s sexuality or what you’ve done or whatever. I thought it was tacky and tasteless. She’s a nice girl, so she didn’t deserve that, so I’m coming for him,” Kenya dished.

Andy pressed her for more information, claiming Gary didn’t say anything bad. Kenya disagreed, though, saying the way he talked about her assistant being impressed with Kenya was not good.

The RHOA starlet reiterated she was coming for Gary, leading Andy to joke about BravoCon 2023, and she pipped in, “Yep.” It looks like Gary will have some explaining to do at the Las Vegas event.

While Kenya may think Gary’s a pig and disrespectful, the first officer recently revealed a moment that had him green with envy.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Gary King has a jealous side

As mentioned above, Gary has eyes for Daisy after their hot tub make-out session during Season 3. Daisy has spoken about their complicated friendship, insisting there’s chemistry but also declaring that it doesn’t always mean love.

Season 4 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht is bringing out Gary’s jealous side after he learned Daisy made out with Alex Propson. During his WWHL appearance, Gary got asked about how jealous he got over Alex and Daisy making out.

“To be honest, Andy, I was quite happy I wasn’t there in person. I was stuck in a hotel room with COVID,” he shared before adding that “on a scale of one to ten, I would roughly 13.”

Just wait until the scenes with Daisy and hunky Colin MacRae air on Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4. Gary King’s jealousy will be off the charts.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore has beef with Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Gary King, and she’s ready to take him on at BravoCon.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo. The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8/8c on Bravo.