Daisy Kelliher talks ‘undeniable chemistry’ with Gary King ahead of Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4

Daisy Kelliher got real about the chemistry between her and Gary King as Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans wait for Season 4 news.

The chief stew and first officer have become fan-favorites on the hit sailing show.

Although they butted heads during their Season 2 debut, Season 3 saw them have a hot and heavy make-out session in the hot tub.

Gary and Daisy have serious chemistry that keeps Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans hoping they will become a couple off-screen.

While she has shot that idea down in the past, Daisy does admit their chemistry is the real deal.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She proved that further last week as she dished on their friendship and doubled down on the fact they will never be the next Below Deck couple, on or off camera.

Daisy Kelliher talks ‘undeniable chemistry’ with Gary King

While appearing on the Daters Gonna Date podcast, Daisy was asked about her stint on Below Deck Sailing Yacht. There were questions about her relationship with Gary since their steamy chemistry remains pretty obvious.

“I think we both accept and acknowledge that there is an undeniable kind of chemistry there, but chemistry doesn’t mean love,” she shared.

Daisy fully believes that the woman who does win over Gary’s heart for good will be one lucky lady. However, she also doesn’t feel like he’s ready for that kind of commitment yet from anyone.

The Irish beauty set the record straight on where she and Gary stand today as they prepare for the new season to hit Bravo airwaves. Yes, they are both returning, along with Captain Glenn Shephard.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Daisy and Gary are ‘just friends’

Ever since photos of them at Disneyland surfaced last year, Daisy has been answering where she and Gary stand with each other.

Daisy has friend-zoned Gary, and that can cause some awkwardness from time to time.

“Me and Gary, we’re still such good friends, but we’re always in this awkward zone,” Dais expressed. “And then I have to watch him hook up with other people. But we’re friends. We’re hanging out, and we’re like, are we gonna kiss? I’m like, this is a lot. So, in January, I’m like, I’m stay away from this. So yeah, we’re just friends. I hate to break it to everyone. I know they’re all shipping us.”

The chief stew spilled she made a New Year’s resolution to keep herself out of certain situations or “situationships” as she called them.

As for what all that means for Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4, fans will just have to wait and see. Reminder though the show was filmed last summer, so how Daisy Kelliher felt about Gary King then may not be how she feels about him now.

Stay tuned because news about Season 4 of the hit sailing show should drop any day now, so keep checking back.

To listen to Daisy’s full interview on the Daters Gonna Date podcast, click here.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-3 are streaming on Peacock.