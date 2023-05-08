Kim Zolciak divorce: Former RHOA star files to end marriage to Kroy Biermann after 11 years

After nearly 12 years of marriage, The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kim Zolciak-Biermann has filed for divorce from her husband, Kroy Biermann.

Kim listed April 30 as the date of her and Kroy’s separation in the legal documents obtained by TMZ.

The outlet reports that Kim’s reason for filing for divorce is because her marriage to Kroy is “irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation.”

The 44-year-old is asking for primary physical custody and joint legal custody of her and 37-year-old Kroy’s six children.

Kim and Kroy share four biological children — Kroy (KJ), 11, Kash, 10, and twins Kaia and Kane, 9 — and in 2013, Kroy legally adopted Kim’s two daughters, Brielle, 26, and Ariana, 21.

Kim also filed for spousal support and to change her surname legally back to her maiden name, Zolciak.

Kim and Kroy got married in 2011 at their Alpharetta, Georgia home. Their nuptials were captured by Bravo’s cameras during their first season on Don’t Be Tardy, which ran for a total of eight seasons.

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann’s impending divorce comes amid financial difficulties

The news comes amid reports that Kim and Kroy are indebted to the IRS. As TMZ reported, the soon-to-be former couple owes over $1 million in back taxes, interest, and penalties.

Additionally, the outlet reported that the Bravo star and former Atlanta Falcons linebacker owe $15,000 to the state of Georgia for unpaid taxes from 2018. To add to their financial issues, in February of this year, Kim and Kroy’s sprawling Georgia estate went into foreclosure.

The news of their split likely comes as a surprise to Kim and Kroy’s fans, especially given Kim being outspoken about her and Kroy’s romantic relationship. Just a few years ago, Kim was singing Kroy’s praises as the “most incredible human that’s ever walked this planet.”

Kim previously shot down rumors that she and Kroy were facing issues in their marriage

Taking to Snapchat in December 2020, Kim told her followers of Kroy, “I swear – I’m like, married to the king.”

Kim went on to denounce rumors that she and Kroy were having problems in their marriage because they were spending so much time together at home.

“These f**king idiots that write this s**t in the tabloids, all for clicks on your website,” she said of rumors they were splitting.

“You say that Kroy and I are ‘at war’ because he’s home with me so much?” Kim continued. “Newsflash, a**holes: He played for the Atlanta Falcons for eight years, so he’s always been f**king home! Yahoo!”

How did Kim and Kroy meet?

Kim and Kroy met at a Dancing With Atlanta Stars charity event in 2010. Kim told E! News that her producers pushed her to attend, and she obliged. When she arrived, Kroy was the first person to come out, and he caught her eye.

Kim said she boldly approached Kroy, and the first thing she told him was, “I’ve never seen an a** like that in my life.”

“Who f**king says that to somebody when they first meet them?” Kim joked.

This will mark Kim’s second divorce — she was formerly married to Dan Toce from 2001 until 2003 — and Kroy’s first.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.