Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans sound off on Captain Glenn, Gary, and Daisy drama amid her breakdown

Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans are sounding off on the drama unfolding between Captain Glenn Shephard, Gary King, and Daisy Kelliher amid the chief stews breakdown.

The most recent episode of Below Deck Sailing Yacht amped up the tension between department heads Daisy and Gary.

This came hot on the heels of Daisy’s interior team being called out for bad service during the first charter.

While Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans deemed that group of ladies Karens for their complaining, it was enough to warrant a tense chat between Daisy and Captain Glenn.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, the chief stew teased trouble’s brewing between her and the captain on this season of the show.

Now Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans are weighing in on the storm that’s coming on Season 4 with Captain Glenn, Daisy, and Gary.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans sound off on Captain Glenn Shephard on Season 4

Daisy ended up in tears as the credits rolled on the most recent episode of Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4. The previews for next week teased things don’t get a whole lot better for the chief stew.

Twitter was on fire with comments regarding the situation between Daisy, Gary, and Captain Glenn. They have all been fan favorites for years, but the tides are a-changing this season, especially for the captain.

Several users took aim at the beloved Captain Glenn over his treatment of Daisy and his bond with Gary.

One user isn’t thrilled with the way that Captain Glenn has been “disrespecting ” Daisy, even sharing the captain has “gone down a few notches.”

A different tweet compared Captain Glenn and Gary to Captain Sandy and Malia White from Below Deck Med.

There was a tweet that referred to Captain Glenn as a “buzzkill.”

Others questioned, “Is Glenn’s mask slipping” and if Captain Glenn winking at Gary over the tender drama was an edit or what.

It’s not just the captain that has social media buzzing, either. Twitter has a lot to say about Daisy and Gary too.

What are Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans saying about Gary King and Daisy Kelliher?

Gary was called out for how he treats Daisy, which is how he treats all women. This time though, he’s making her look bad at her job.

Daisy was also put on blast for complaining about her job.

There seemed to be a consensus about Daisy’s constant complaining as one user tweeted, “I don’t understand Daisy’s resistance to the idea that the interior crew, whose job is direct service to guests, always be with guests.”

Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans are speaking out on the tension mounting on Season 4.

Battle lines are being drawn regarding Gary King, Daisy Kelliher, and Captain Glenn Shephard as this season takes a dramatic turn with the fan favorites.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-3 are streaming on Peacock.