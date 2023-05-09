Below Deck Med alums Malia White and Katie Flood address dating rumors

Below Deck Mediterranean alums Malia White and Katie Flood have addressed rumors they are dating because they spend so much time together.

Katie and Malia met on Season 6 of Below Deck Mediterranean, which was Katie’s first and Malia’s third stint on the show.

Since then, the two ladies have worked together on a yacht, started a podcast, and are developing other projects.

Malia and Katie are even set to appear on the upcoming season of Winter House, debuting in the fall.

All the time they spend together has the rumor mill buzzing that they are more than just friends.

So, is there any truth to this rumor?

Malia White and Katie Flood address dating rumors

According to Bravo, Malia and Katie each addressed rumors they were dating via Instagram Stories. Katie kicked it off when she was point-blank asked if she was dating Malia in an IG Q&A session.

“No We are best friends that work and live together and have a lot of other amazing opportunities that we get to do together. We are so [lucky] to have each other and get to work towards our goals, dreams and our futures side by side of each other. She’s my work wifey for life,” Katie wrote, including a laughing/crying emoji.

The Below Deck Med alum also teased that she and Malia have lots of juicy things coming for fans too. One of those involves more episodes of their podcast 30, Flirty, And Flying. Malia also has a podcast called Total Ship Show.

Not to leave all the responsibility in Katie’s hands to shut down those dating rumors, Malia took to Instagram Stories via a video to set the records straight.

“To put all the rumors to rest. No, we’re not dating,” Malia said, while Katie chimed in, “We’re not dating. We just do everything together!”

Malia expressed, “Yeah, like work and travel,” before adding, “Sorry. Still like men.”

Below Deck Med alum Malia White’s high-profile dating life

It shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone that Below Deck Mediterranean alum Malia’s love life has once again become a hot topic. Malia has been involved in several relationships with yachties from the hit show.

During her first stint on Below Deck Med, Malia was in a love triangle with chef Adam Glick and bosun Wesley Walton. Things exploded during Season 2 of the show due to this situation, but Malia did leave the Sirocco yacht with Wes, and they dated for a while.

When Malia popped back up on the yachting show, she was dating another chef, Tom Checketts. Below Deck Mediterranean fans got to meet Tom when he joined The Wellington crew to replace fired chef Hindrigo “Kiko” Lorran.

Tom and Malia were split by the time she returned for Season 6. She did find love again on the series, though. This time Malia ended up dating hunky engineer Jake Baker.

Their romance didn’t play out on-screen, and Malia even kept it under wraps for nearly a year. They split last December after more than two years of dating.

Katie Flood and Malia White have set the record straight on their friendship, and that’s all it is. They are not a couple or dating, just very close.

Below Deck Mediterranean is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-7 are streaming on Peacock.