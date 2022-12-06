Below Deck Med alum Malia White and Jake Baker split

Malia White is single again. Pic credit: @maliakpwhite/Instagram

Below Deck Mediterranean alum Malia White and her boyfriend Jake Baker have called it quits.

The ultra-private couple met while filming Below Deck Med Season 6.

Although Malia worked hard to keep the relationship private, as the season played out, more speculation began to mount that she was dating the engineer on the show.

Jake was only briefly featured on the Below Deck spin-off during a crew introduction. He was not an official cast member that season.

Malia finally confirmed the relationship on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen ahead of the Season 6 reunion show.

Sign up for our newsletter!

However, Jake celebrated Malia’s birthday on social media weeks prior, which pretty much gave the romance away.

Now it seems Malia’s once again single.

Malia White and boyfriend Jake Baker split

The first indication that perhaps Jake and Malia had called it quits came courtesy of social media.

Malia has wiped her Instagram feed clean of any evidence of Jake or their relationship. That’s become a tell-tale sign a couple’s over — when social media no longer shows any indication of them together.

Showbiz Cheatsheet has reported that Malia did confirm she and Jake are no longer together via an Instagram Story that’s no longer live. A fan asked Malia if she was still with Jake and the yachtie replied, “No.”

She did not offer any details, and that doesn’t appear to be changing anytime soon.

Last week, Malia did a live event for her podcast, Total Ship Show featuring her friend and Below Deck Med costar Katie Flood. The two colleagues dished a few things about their time on television together, like Lexi Wilson, but Malia did not mention her romance with Jake.

Jake has also erased all signs of Malia from his Instagram, instead focusing on his latest accomplishments in and out of yachting.

Below Deck Med alum Malia White’s love life through the years

Malia kept her romance with Jake private. However, as Below Deck Mediterranean fans know, she had a few high-profile romances on the hit yachting show.

On her Season 2 debut, Malia was embroiled in a boatmance triangle with Adam Glick and Wesley Walton. Malia ended up leaving the show with Wes, and they dated for a little while once filming ended.

Then there was her infamous relationship with Tom Checketts on Season 5.

This time around, though, Malia was dating the chef before he joined the show after fan favorite Hindrigo “Kiko” Lorran was fired. When cameras began rolling for Season 6, Malia and Tom called it quits after he cheated on her.

Malia White has put Below Deck Med behind her, at least for now, and that includes her relationship with hunky engineer Jake Baker.

Below Deck Mediterranean is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-7 are streaming on Peacock.