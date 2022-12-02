Malia White shows off boxing skills with a message to Below Deck Med fans

Malia has a challenge for Below Deck Med fans. Pic credit: @maliakpwhite/Instagram

Malia White has taken up boxing, and she’s showing off her mad skills with a message to Below Deck fans.

There’s no question that Malia’s into working out and fitness.

This summer, Malia gave her followers a look at her workout style as she perfected her yoga skills.

Now she’s taking on a different kind of workout after deciding to attempt something she’s always wanted to try.

She spent three seasons on Below Deck Med and certainly knows how to hold her own in a fight.

However, Malia’s taken that to a whole new level recently.

Malia White has a message for Below Deck Med fans as she hits the boxing ring

The other day, Malia took to Instagram to share a video of her sparring at a gym, clad in full boxer protective gear as she held her own in the ring.

Three photos were also included in the IG Post featuring Malia with various people inside the ring after her sparring match. One has Malia posing with the person she fought, while another has Malia with several other women.

In the caption, Malia shared that a year ago, she couldn’t have imagined she would be in a boxing gym–admitting that she always wanted to try boxing but was afraid.

“Boxing is a sport I’ve always admired but was too afraid to try. I was afraid I’d get laughed at or not taken seriously. I think a lot of us don’t try new things because we are worried how we will look or that we might fail,” said Malia.

“I challenge all of you to go out and do that one class or activity you’ve always wanted to try! You might just find an awesome community & fall in love with a new sport!” she added.

Malia rounded out the message by thanking all of those who helped her on this journey and were so welcoming. The reality TV personality also wanted to hear from her followers.

“Tell me about your new found sport or something you were too afraid to try. Let’s help encourage those who need that extra push!” she wrote.

Below Deck Med alum Malia White hosts Total Ship Show podcast

Malia may no longer be on Below Deck Mediterranean, but she’s still very much a part of yachting. She enjoys her line of work so much Malia created a podcast to shine more light on the industry.

Total Ship Show launched earlier this year with Malia speaking to Below Deck alums Katie Flood and Eddie Lucas on the podcast. However, she made it clear that Total Ship Show isn’t about the Below Deck franchise but rather real-life yachting events.

Recently Malia teased something brewing with her podcast as she was in a studio holding a microphone. She looked fabulous in black dress pants with a crochet-like bra and cropped blazer.

Malia White from Below Deck Med has added a new sport to her workout routine. The yachtie held her own in the ring as she threw out a challenge to her followers.

Below Deck Mediterranean is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-7 are streaming on Peacock.