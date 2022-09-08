Below Deck Med alum Malia White in a bikini and short shorts enjoys vacation with boyfriend Jake Baker

Malia and Jake spend time in Italy. Pic credit: @maliakpwhite/Instagram

Below Deck Mediterranean alum Malia White in a bikini and short shorts enjoyed an Italian vacation with her boyfriend, Jake Baker.

After three seasons on Below Deck Med, Malia opted not to return for Season 7. She remains focused on working her way up the yachting ladder to get her captain’s license.

Earlier this year, Malia added podcast host to her list of accomplishments when she launched Total Ship Show.

Malia has been living her best life working and playing hard as she continues to love life at sea. Recently, she took a little yachting break to spend time with her main man Jake.

As Below Deck Mediterranean fans know, Malia met Jake while filming Season 6 of the below Deck spin-off. The couple is still together after nearly two years as Season 6 was filmed in 2020.

Jake and Malia headed to Italy for a few days of rest, relaxation, and fun.

Malia White in a bikini enjoys vacation with boyfriend Jake Baker

Last week after months of working on charters, Malia and Jake got some downtime on their Italian vacation.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Malia shared a photo of her lying on a beach lounge chair. She was sporting a cream-colored bikini top with a skimpy pair of pastel-printed bikini bottoms that showed off her side tattoo.

With her long brown locks up in a bun, Malia closed her eyes and put her hand in front of her face, as one leg was bent and the other straight.

There was no caption on the picture. Malia did have a struggle bus sticker with her location being in Porto Maurizio, Italy.

Pic credit: @maliakpwhite/Instagram

It wasn’t all beach relaxation for Jake and Malia. Later she used Instagram Stories to share a photo of her guy on a standing scooter dressed in black shorts, a black t-shirt with flip flops on his feet, and sunglasses on his face.

Pic credit: @maliakpwhite/Instagram

Below Deck alum Malia White rocks shorts in Italy

Next up for Malia was giving her followers a glimpse of her night look while also featuring a peek at the stunning Italian views.

Again, using Instagram Stories, Malia shared a video that captured her walking railing to catch a breathtaking view from the Il San Pietro balcony. Malia opted for a white shirt and cream-colored flower-patterned shorts that looked like a skort.

Pic credit: @maliakpwhite/Instagram

Once she arrived to enjoy the sunset view. Malia shared a post on Instagram to showcase her taking it all in.

“Getting a second ashore to admire the view below ⚓️🛥 #yachting #italy #medseason #mediterranean #yachtcrew #yachtlife #yachtie #views #sanpietro #belowdeck #belowdeckmed,” she captioned the picture.

Malia White and her boyfriend, Jake Baker, have managed to make their relationship in the yachting world.

After having high-profile romances featured on Below Deck Med, Malia kept her romance with the hunky engineer a secret for nearly a year.

Now they happily share moments from their relationship via social media occasionally.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo with early access on Peacock.