Below Deck Sailing Yacht earns another award nomination

Below Deck Sailing Yacht has earned yet another award nomination, getting the props it deserves.

Over the past few years, the Below Deck franchise as a whole has been earning award nominations.

That’s once again the case this week when Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 earned a nomination for a Critics Choice Real TV Awards.

The nod comes for Season 3 of the sailing show, not the current Season 4 airing on Bravo now.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht was nominated for BEST UNSTRUCTURED SERIES.

Sign up for our newsletter!

While it’s amazing that Below Deck Sailing Yacht has been nominated, there is some stiff competition in the category.

What other shows are nominated alongside Below Deck Sailing Yacht?

The Critics Choice Real TV Awards are part of the Critics Choice Association, but this part only honors unscripted and reality TV programming. Yes, it’s all about reality TV.

Bravo’s Vanderpump Rules has also earned a nomination, and it should come as no surprise. Scandoval has taken the show to new heights, with the Season 10 finale unfolding and the reunion looming.

The Kardashians on Hulu got a nod, too, ahead of the Season 3 premiere next week on Thursday, May 25. Couples Therapy on Showtime, MTV’s Following: Bretman Rock and Formula 1: Drive to Survive on Netflix round out the list of nominees.

As mentioned above, Below Deck Sailing Yacht has quite the competition, but there’s no doubt the sailing show completely deserves a win. Season 3 of the Below Deck spin-off was pretty chaotic after all.

Other award nominations the hit franchise has earned over the past few years include a Primetime Emmy nomination for Below Deck Med and Below Deck. Below Deck Sailing Yacht and Below Deck have also earned People’s Choice Award nominations.

More Below Deck Sailing Yacht news

A lot is going on in the Below Deck Sailing Yacht universe, that’s for sure. Chief stew Daisy Kelliher has struggled during Season 4 and just shared a sweet message to her stews for being her saving grace.

Gary King was recently called out by The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore over his BravoCon hook-up with her assistant.

Speaking of Gary, Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans are weighing in on the mounting tension between him, Daisy, and Captain Glenn.

In other Below Deck news, several of the shows were given a new season order, with one of them making a major change.

Season 4 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht is in full swing, and it’s getting so good!

What do you like about the current season so far?

To see the full list of Critics Choice Real TV Awards nominations, click here.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-4 are streaming on Peacock.