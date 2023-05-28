Below Deck Sailing Yacht alum chef Marcos Spaziani shares shocking restaurant news

Below Deck Sailing Yacht alum chef Marcos Spaziani has shocked fans with news about his restaurant Marlou.

Marcos has been killing it since he was on Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3.

The talented chef has opened a couple of restaurants in Los Angeles, which are often visited by the Below Deck family.

Marcos has even teamed up with his Below Deck pals to have events for fans. Most recently, he and Season 4 chef Ileisha Dell hosted an event at Marlou.

That’s one reason Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans were so shocked by chef Marcos recent news about his restaurant business.

Sign up for our newsletter!

It seems Marlou has been closed, but there’s more to the story, according to the chef.

Chef Marcos Spaziani shocks fans with restaurant news

This week, chef Marcos took to Instagram to reveal that his restaurant Marlou has closed. Marcos and his business partner Louis Huh are moving on to a new chapter.

“Chef Marcos Spazinani ns Louia Huh are off onto another adventure! We’re saying goodbye to Marlou DTLA and moving to a brand new location. Please be patient with us as we will share out new restaurant details with you very soon,” read part of the statement that was featured in the IG photo.

Marcos and Louis also thanked patrons for their support, making it clear Marlou was a success because of the customers. The two men are excited for fans to see their new restaurant venture.

“New chapter friends, family and fans !!! You will see us again in a better venue,” wrote Marcos in the caption of the Instagram post.

The news certainly wasn’t expected, but it also reminded fans of all the Below Deck family that have passed through Marlou’s doors to help the talented chef.

Here’s some of the Below Deck family that visited chef Marcos at Marlou

As mentioned above, chef Ileisha stopped by a few weeks ago, and Marcos used Instagram to give her a shout-out after their event.

“What a great weekend @marlou.la with chef @ileishadell and @louishuh and also thank you,” he wrote in part of the caption.

Below Deck Down Under fan favorites, Aesha Scott and Captain Jason Chambers also popped by to see Marcos when they were doing interview picks up in Los Angeles.

The chef’s good friend, Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Colin MacRae, has visited Marlou a few times to hang with Marcos. Colin did a check in this past winter, reminding fans of their infamous giggle crew from season 3, which also involved Gary King.

Below Deck Med alum chef Dave White also teamed up with Marcos for a special night at Marlou in a Below Deck crossover event last year.

One chapter has closed for Below Deck Sailing Yacht fan favorite chef Marcos Spaziani. However, he promises a new restaurant coming soon, so stay tuned for more details on that.

To see the latest sneak peek before Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 click here.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-4 are streaming on Peacock.