Below Deck Sailing Yacht sneak peek: Gary throws the guys under the bus

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 is in full swing, with Gary King finding himself in trouble per usual.

The first officer has made waves from the moment he stepped aboard Parsifal III after missing the beginning of the season due to COVID-19.

Gary has been butting heads with Daisy Kelliher and chasing after new stew Mads Herrera.

Neither of those things is surprising to Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans.

In fact, as Monsters and Critics previously reported, Gary came under fire for his jealousy involving Mads and deckhand Alex Propson.

Now a new sneak peek for Below Deck Sailing Yacht shows Gary has once again found himself in trouble for his actions.

Gary throws the boys under the bus on Below Deck Sailing Yacht

Episode 8 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 hits Bravo airwaves on Monday, May 29. Bravo dropped a sneak peek at the episode, which was shared by the production company behind the show, 51 Minds.

It’s another crew night out. The group is at dinner when Gary walks away, and chief engineer Colin MacRae walks over to him, asking about some drama.

Apparently, on the van ride over to dinner, Gary said some things about the female crew members that had everyone riled up. Colin didn’t appear to be in the same van as Gary because the two were chatting about the events.

Gary reveals he was asked what the guys thought of the girls on the sailing yacht. The first officer spilled all the guys want Daisy. This has Colin calling Gary out for throwing the guys under the bus.

There’s no question that Gary’s tipsy at best in the footage because he’s grinning the whole time. Gary now claims the girls don’t like him, and neither do the boys.

Colin MacRae stirs the pot on Below Deck Sailing Yacht

A flip of the scene has Colin in a confessional calling out Gary for “a direct violation of bro code.” Colin reiterates not to tell the girls what the guys say about them.

Back at the table, Colin wants answers asking chef Ileisha Dell and Lucy Edmunds if they are offended by Gary’s words. Ileisha laughed as Lucy admitted she didn’t hate him before spilling exactly what Gary said about all the women.

The footage is very entertaining, although a bit hard to follow since the van scene was not teased. Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans will need to tune in to see what led up to this moment.

Plus, Colin and Daisy finally make out, so that’s a must-see too.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.