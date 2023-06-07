Over the years, many have questioned the authenticity of the Below Deck franchise.

Now as Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 plays out on Bravo, the question regarding if it is scripted has popped up again.

This comes as Parsifal III faced a slew of technical issues that nearly put the season in jeopardy.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Colin MacRae set the record straight on the sailing yacht issues to shut down claims it was faked for the show.

That has done little to squash the speculation about Below Deck Sailing Yacht being scripted, especially as the Colin, Daisy Kelliher, and Gary King love drama hits Bravo airwaves.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Let’s take a look at what has been said about Below Deck Sailing Yacht being scripted.

Is Below Deck Sailing Yacht scripted?

The sailing show debuted in 2020 to lackluster reviews due to the blah cast, which did include Below Deck Med alum Adam Glick.

However, a complete overhaul for Season 2, expect Captain Glenn Shephard made the show a must-watch in the Below Deck family.

When Season 2 kicked off, Captain Glenn and Jill Goslicky did an AMA (Ask Me Anything) on Reddit. The question of how scripted the show is came up, with Jill giving a very honest answer. Nothing is scripted.

“We don’t do fake anything. The guests are truly paying for their experience. The yacht crew is genuinely doing this job. We don’t interfere in any way,” she expressed.

That sentiment was also echoed by Bravo’s Vice President of Current Production, Josh Brown. Josh even cited Hannah Ferrier’s firing as something the network did not want to have happen at all. If the show was scripted, that certainly would have been prevented.

Colin isn’t the only one to address speculation that Below Deck Sailing Yacht was scripted or fabricated in any way.

Below Deck alum Eddie Lucas also spoke out on this hot topic after he wasn’t asked back for Season 10 of the OG show.

Why do Below Deck Sailing Yacht viewers think the show is scripted?

It’s easy to see why there are always questions about the authenticity of the yachting show. The Hills certainly set a staple for reality television not being so real.

Numerous allegations of production getting involved or swaying things a certain way have come to light over recent seasons on the yachting franchise adding fuel to the scripted fire.

Below Deck Season 8 charter guest Charley Walters claimed producers told his group to be over the top and demanding.

In the same season, deckhand Rob Phillips accused production of pitting Izzy Wouters against him.

When UNLV quarterback Max Gilliam came under fire for eating sushi off a model, Max apologized and also spilled that Below Deck production came up with the idea.

All of this means that Below Deck Sailing Yacht isn’t scripted, but that doesn’t mean certain narratives can’t be pushed by editing and production.

Daisy Kelliher’s recent comments about Colin MacRae make it crystal clear their Below Deck Sailing Yacht hook-up was so not scripted or planted by production.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.