Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 has already hit the midway point, with the drama reaching an all-time high.

The dream team of Daisy Kelliher, Gary King, and Colin MacRae changed the dynamic of the sailing show since Season 2.

However, their new love triangle has caused a rift in their friendship.

As Season 4 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht enters the back half of the season, fans wonder about the finale and reunion show.

Thanks to Andy Cohen and Daisy teasing the Season 4 reunion, fans know it’s on the horizon.

Now it’s time to see when the Parsifal III crew will bid the sailing vessel adieu.

When is the Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 finale?

The news Below Deck Down Under Season 2 was taking over Monday nights in mid-July made it clear Below Deck Sailing Yacht only has a few weeks left.

Bravo unveiled a new schedule for the sailing show to finish out the current season. Based on that schedule, Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s final episode should air on Monday, July 10, with the reunion airing on Monday, July 17.

Sadly, that means less than a month remains for Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans to enjoy the show.

Never fear, though, because thanks to the mid-season teaser, plenty of juicy entertainment remains to come.

What can Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans expect from the rest of the season?

Captain Glenn Shephard shows Below Deck Sailing Yacht viewers a side of him rarely seen. His angry side. One unruly charter guest gets a warning from the captain to chill, or they will get booted from Parsifal III.

Daisy’s sister Bonnie Kelliher also arrives to hang with her sister and have a night out with the crew. Sparks fly between Bonnie and deckhand Alex Propson, who end up in a guest cabin together.

There are also more issues with the sailing yacht, including a couple more near-crashes.

The fallout of Colin learning Daisy and Gary had sex will be a major storyline as these three friends figure out where they go from here.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, something went down because Daisy blocked Colin on social media. Daisy also claims Colin has the most explaining and owning up to do at the reunion.

Season 4 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht has gone by very quickly, with the finale looming. However, Below Deck Down Under will fill that void as Captain Jason Chambers and Aesha Scott return with a new crew.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.