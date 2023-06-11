Below Deck Sailing Yacht schedule change: Here’s how final Season 4 episodes will air on Bravo

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 has officially entered the back half of the season.

The current season of the sailing show has not disappointed, and the best is yet to come.

This week Bravo dropped the mid-season trailer giving Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans a lot to talk about.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, fans had a lot to say regarding the news Gary King and Daisy Kelliher had sex.

It turns out there’s even more exciting news from Bravo and the remainder of Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4.

The network has a schedule change for the Below Deck spin-off, but it’s all good.

When will Below Deck Sailing Yacht air on Bravo?

Monday nights have long been dedicated to Below Deck, with Bravo continuously having new episodes all year.

There are a couple of exceptions to this. Below Deck Adventure Season 1 aired on Tuesday nights, as did Below Deck Down Under Season 1 after it wrapped its run on Peacock.

With the news that Below Deck Down Under was moving to Bravo for Season 2, questions came up about how the network would add another spin-off.

Bravo answered that question with a schedule change for Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4. Starting Monday, June 12, the network will air back-to-back new episodes of the sailing show for the remained of the season.

Yes, that means double the drama with the Parsifal III crew, which is great news. The bad news is that the season will come to an end much sooner.

Below Deck Down Under Season 2 will follow the same double-episode format on Monday nights when it premieres in July.

Is this the new Below Deck format on Bravo?

The fact that Below Deck Sailing Yacht and Below Deck Down Under are airing back-to-back episodes brings up the question if this is the new format for all Below Deck shows.

In May, it was revealed that Below Deck Season 11 and Below Deck Med Season 8 were also hitting Bravo airwaves this year. That makes four, five if Below Deck Adventure comes back, Below Deck shows to air before 2024.

Based on that, there’s a good chance that the double-up episodes will be the schedule for those two, so all Below Deck shows can air on Bravo on Monday nights.

After all, the only other show that tends to air on Monday nights is Summer House, which just finished Season 7.

Only time will tell what Bravo really has in store for the Below Deck franchise. However, right now, Below Deck Sailing Yacht is getting two new episodes every Monday to wind down Season 4.

Speaking of the end of Below Deck Sailing Yacht, we have some news about the reunion, and you can check it out here.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-4 are streaming on Peacock.