Below Deck Down Under Season 2 to feature Below Deck crossover event: Here’s what we know

Below Deck Down Under Season 2 news dropped this week, much to the delight of fans.

The premiere date was revealed Monday, July 17, and a first-look trailer was dropped too.

In the video footage, it’s easy to see that Season 2 of Below Deck Down Under is bringing a completely different dynamic than Season 1.

Captain Jason Chambers and Aesha Scott are back with a whole new crew that is bringing the craziness.

After the new details were released, another tidbit of information was confirmed.

It’s something Below Deck fans have been waiting for since all the spin-offs have been released.

Below Deck Down Under Season 2 to feature Below Deck crossover

According to Bravo, a Below Deck crossover is happening on Below Deck Down Under. A spokesperson for the network spilled there will be a familiar face on the show from the Below Deck family.

The release refers to the event as shocking and the Below Deck familiar face as polarizing. It alludes to the person being a cast member that joins the crew at some point.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, the new deck team for Below Deck Down Under only has a bosun and two deckhands. All Below Deck shows, minus Below Deck Sailing Yacht, have a bosun and three deckhands.

Therefore, the Below Deck crossover event could very well be an addition to Captain Jason’s crew.

Which Below Deck star could be headed to Below Deck Down Under?

Earlier this year, rumors were running ramped that Gary King from Below Deck Sailing Yacht would be part of Below Deck Down Under Season 2. Gary would no doubt add some chaos to the crew, especially with the love pentagon Aesha referred to in the trailer.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 will have finished its run on Bravo before Below Deck Down Under Season 2 premieres, so having Gary on wouldn’t be a problem. Sometimes production doesn’t want one person to be on two shows at the same time to keep with certain narratives.

The rumor mill was also buzzing that Below Deck Med alum Joao Franco and Below Deck Down Under Season 1 deckhand Culver Bradbury may also be part of Below Deck Down Under Season 2.

Only time will tell what the big Below Deck crossover event is on Below Deck Down Under. The good news is the wait won’t be much longer.

Who do you think would make a good addition to Captain Jason’s crew?

Below Deck Down Under Season 2 premieres on Monday, July 17 at 8/7c on Bravo. Season 1 is streaming on Peacock.