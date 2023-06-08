Below Deck Down Under Season 2 cast: Meet Captain Jason Chambers’ new crew

Below Deck Down Under Season 2 will soon be taking over Bravo for the summer.

The network dropped the premiere date and first look teaser the other day, much to the happiness of fans.

Captain Jason Chambers and Aesha Scott are back for their second stint on the Below Deck spin-off.

They are the only two returning cast members, which should not come as a surprise at all.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, the Below Deck Down Under trailer gave fans a glimpse of the new crew bringing the craziness and causing Captain Jason some serious problems.

Let’s take a look at the new yachties joining the show.

Below Deck Down Under Season 2 interior team

Chef Tzarina Mace-Ralph takes over the galley. She hails from England and has four years working as a chef in the yachting industry. Tzarina admits in the teaser that she struggles with self-esteem, even joking about having three therapists, and she also butts heads with the captain.

Stew Laura Bileskaine calls Riga, Latvia, home but has been in yachting for three years traveling the world. Laura finds herself amid a love drama for her first stint on Below Deck Down Under. Aesha called it a love pentagon with Laura smack dab in the middle.

Margot Sisson from Seattle, Washington, rounds out the interior team as a stew with just two years of experience. However, Margot does have a Below Deck connection, having worked with Natasha De Bourg from Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2. Margot clashes with Laura over work and the male crew members too.

Who is the deck crew on Below Deck Down Under Season 2?

Bosun Luke Jones heads up the deck team, and calling the Gold Coast of Australia home helps him this season. Luke has been in the yachting world for seven years but still hasn’t learned about mixing business with pleasure. The bosun causes a slew of crew problems, especially with the ladies.

Deckhand Harry Van Vliet also hails from Australia, Bondi Beach, Sydney, to be exact. The outdoor junkie has three years in yachting, and according to his Bravo bio, he considers his ability to be friends with everyone his special skill. Harry likes to have a good time, and that’s evident from the trailer.

Adam Lukasiewicz from Brooklyn, New York, is the last deckhand on Below Deck Down Under Season 2. The green deckhand has just started working in yachting, so he will need some direction, which will cause some problems.

There are only two deckhands and a bosun on Below Deck Down Under Season 2. Below Deck, Below Deck Med, and even Season 1 of Below Deck Down Under had three deckhands and a bosun.

Perhaps a third will be revealed when the debuts, and maybe it’s a familiar face the producers are saving as a big reveal for the premiere. Stay tuned to find out.

Below Deck Down Under Season 2 premieres on Monday, July 17 at 8/7c on Bravo. Season 1 is streaming on Peacock.