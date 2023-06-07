Below Deck Down Under Season 2 premiere date, trailer, Captain Jason’s speedo style, Aesha in tears, and more

The wait is finally over for details about Below Deck Down Under Season 2, which will hit Bravo airwaves soon.

Captain Jason Chambers and Aesha Scott are back for another stint on the Below Deck spin-off.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, their return was announced last fall at BravoCon with a sneak peek to reveal the exciting news.

This time around, though, Below Deck Down Under will have its first run on Bravo instead of Peacock, like with Season 1.

The network gave fans a lot to talk about today with a jaw-dropping trailer and news the yachting show will be back in a few weeks.

Yes, summer will now include Below Deck Down Under.

When does Below Deck Down Under Season 2 premiere?

Below Deck Down Under Season 2 premieres on Monday, July 16 at 8/7c, with new episodes dropping on Peacock the next day.

Bravo also revealed that starting Monday, July 24, Below Deck Down Under will air two new episodes back-to-back each week.

That means Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 will be coming to an end much sooner than anticipated. It also indicates that the network’s moving forward with keeping Mondays as Below Deck night.

Doubling up on episodes means more spin-offs can air throughout the year. The downside is that the seasons will go by quicker.

Right now, though, it’s time to focus on what’s coming up for Below Deck Down Under Season 2

Below Deck Down Under trailer teases sexy Captain Jason Chambers, crying Aesha Scott, and crew craziness

In the trailer, Below Deck Down Under fans get more of hunky Captain Jason as he sports a speedo at a charter guest’s request.

The sexy moment aside, Captain Jason quickly makes it clear he has a lot of expectations this season. Captain Jason isn’t here for the BS either, as he puts one charter guest on notice of getting kicked off.

One crew member gets the boot after an upset Aesha confides in the captain about certain behavior. It’s a moment they hope to keep private, but producers aren’t having it and push the cameras into the room.

Speaking of the new crew, they appear to be bringing the drama with more love triangles taking center stage this season. Aesha lays it out in the first look teaser, declaring a love pentagon has emerged.

Plenty of fights and rifts will keep Below Deck Down Under viewers glued to their TV screens all season long too.

Oh yes, the new season of Below Deck Down Under looks like it will be one for the books.

Who’s ready to have Captain Jason and Aesha back on the small screen?

Below Deck Down Under Season 2 premieres on Monday, July 17 at 8/7c on Bravo. Season 1 is streaming on Peacock.