Below Deck Down Under Season 2 sneak peek: Aesha Scott helps Captain Jason Chambers

Captain Jason and Aesha are back for another season of Below Deck Down Under. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Down Under Season 2 was officially announced last weekend at BravoCon, along with other Below Deck renewals.

The rumor mill had been buzzing that Season 2 of the Below Deck spin-off was not only happening but that it had been filmed.

It turns out both of those rumors were right, along with another one.

Captain Jason Chambers returns to helm the yacht, while fan-favorite Aesha Scott’s back as the chief stew running the interior team.

These two were both at BravoCon this past weekend, with Aesha helping introduce a little sneak peek of Below Deck Down Under Season 2.

No, not an official trailer, just a glimpse of an interesting moment between the captain and chief stew.

Aesha Scott helps Captain Jason Chambers in Below Deck Down Under footage

The Instagram fan account @belowdecksailing shared the footage in a video captured at the panel. In the video, Aesha’s called in to help Captain Jason with a little problem.

Captain Jason’s struggling to get his brand-new contacts in his eyes. Yes, he needs assistance, and in true Aesha fashion, she doesn’t shy away from assisting him.

Aesha happily informs the captain, “this is the most fun ever,” and “I’m really into eyeballs.” Things work out nicely as the chief stew manages to place the contact in Captain Jason’s eye.

The footage ends there with a tease that the new season’s coming.

Captain Jason and Aesha hang at BravoCon

The Below Deck Down Under costars spent quite a bit of time together at BravoCon. Captain Jason took to Instagram to share some footage of him enjoying a reunion with Aesha.

In one video, Captain Jason’s dressed in black pants, a matching button-down shirt, and a jacket with brown shoes. Aesha rocked an orange halter top dress that went below her knees, and she paired it with strappy orange shoes.

The captain had shots of them on the red carpet and meeting fans in the video as well as behind-the-scenes fun with fans.

“Feeling blessed to meet so many people that love the show here @bravocon2022 with @aesha_jean,” was the caption on the post.

Another video featured Captain Jason giving a recap of the fan event, including clips with Aesha and footage of enjoying his time in New York City.

The captain gushed over the event, especially all the “wonderful people” he met. Captain Lee Rosbach’s even included in the mix.

Aesha Scott and Captain Jason Chambers gave Below Deck Down Under fans a glimpse of what’s coming up on Season 2 of the Peacock show. However, Season 1 will wrap ups its run on Bravo on Tuesday, October 25 at 9/8c.

Below Deck Down Under airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo. Season 1 is streaming on Peacock.