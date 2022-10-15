Bravo and Peacock announce more Below Deck shows coming in 2023

Bravo’s doubling down on the Below Deck franchise. Pic credit: Bravo

There’s good news for Below Deck fans. The hit-yachting franchise and its various spin-offs aren’t going anywhere.

Below Deck celebrates a milestone with Season 10 hitting Bravo airwaves in November.

The show has spawned five spin-offs, including the upcoming Below Deck Adventure.

Below Deck Mediterranean, Below Deck Sailing Yacht, and Below Deck Down Under round out the franchise.

Gally Talk is also part of the Below Deck family, but instead of being set on a boat, various Below Deck alums share their commentary on episodes.

At BravoCon this weekend, it was revealed that all of the Below Deck shows are sticking around through 2023.

What did Bravo say about Below Deck shows airing in 2023?

The trailer for Below Deck Season 10 has been released with the news Captain Lee Rosbach, and his crew will be back on the small screen in November.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 was officially announced too. In August, photos were leaked showing that Daisy Kelliher and Gary King are back for another season working with Captain Glenn Shephard.

A premiere date hasn’t been announced, but if Bravo follows the same format as previous years, Season 4 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht should drop in late February or early March 2023.

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 is airing. However, Season 8 news was also spilled at BravoCon.

In September, social media was buzzing that Below Deck Med Season 8 was being filmed. There were also photos of Season 7s Kyle Viljoen and Down Deck Down Under alum Tumi Mhlongo filming the show.

As for Below Deck Adventure, well, Season 1 has yet to air, but if it’s anything like the rest of the Below Deck franchise, it won’t be a one-and-done spin-off.

Peacock orders more Below Deck Down Under

Below Deck Down Under became the first Below Deck spin-off not to premiere on Bravo. Instead, the show was a Peacock original launching last spring. It turns out Peacock believes in the hit-yachting franchise too.

The streaming service has confirmed Below Deck Down Under Season 2 is coming in the spring of 2023.

Although Peacock made their official announcement, word on the street is that Season 2 was filmed last spring. Aesha Scott will be back as chief stew, and Captain Jason Chambers will return at the helm of the luxury yacht.

All this means that Below Deck will have at least one, if not two, shows on at all times throughout the year.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo with early access on Peacock.