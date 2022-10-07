Below Deck Down Under star Aesha Scott in a bikini teases Harley ride

Aesha stunned as she gave off biker babe vibes. Pic credit: @aesha_jean/Instagram

Below Deck Down Under beauty Aesha Scott rocked a bikini as she teased a Harley ride, tying it in with her yachting career.

It’s been one fun summer for Aesha, who has spent months traveling with her man Scott Dobson.

Aesha even spent time taking care of Below Deck alum Rhylee Gerber after she had her breast implants removed.

While on her many adventures this summer, Aesha traded her yachting uniform for a more fun, stylish fashion sense that included bikinis and mini skirts.

Aesha has been keeping her fans updated on her journey as she makes her BravoConn 2022 next week.

One social media share had her enjoying a little time on a Harley while sporting her favorite swimsuit.

The Below Deck Mediterranean alum took to Instagram the other day to show a shot of herself on a motorcycle. Parked in front of a mega yacht, it was a side-view image that featured Aesha sporting an orange and yellow bikini.

With her long brown locks cascading down her back and sunglasses on her face, Aesha struck her best biker chick pose. Then she gave her 515k followers a little tease, captioning the post, “If I told you I was zooming past a yacht on a Harley would you believe me?? 🤣🧡🏍.”

Aesha also tagged video creator Mark Jardim in the post, giving him the photo credit.

If the swimsuit looks familiar, that’s because Aesha has rocked it all summer long as part of her collection from the Australian brand Bydee. Last month Aesha donned one as she soaked up the last bit of the summer sunshine.

Below Deck stars react to Aesha Scott on a motorcycle

Aesha received a lot of comments on her jaw-dropping post, including replies from members of the Below Deck family.

Alex Radcliffe, who worked with Aesha on Below Deck Med Season 5, suggested that she do a wheelie. Aesha replied that she would probably die.”

Pic credit: @aesha_jean/Instagram

Pregnant Below Deck Mediterranean alum Anastasia Surmava told her friend Aesha to come to get her.

Below Deck star Heather Chase simply wrote,” baaaaabeeeeee.”

Pic credit: @aesha_jean/Instagram

There’s no question that Aesha knows how to keep Below Deck Down Under fans and colleagues entertained. Last month, Aesha gave her social media followers something to talk about as she reunited with Culver Bradbury and had him in stitches.

Below Deck Down Under airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo. Season 1 is streaming on Peacock.