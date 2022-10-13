Captain Jason Chambers shares Below Deck Down Under throwback ahead of BravoCon

Captain Jason has a mini Below Deck Down Under reunion. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Down Under star Captain Jason Chambers shared a throwback photo with two of his costars from the show ahead of his BravoCon appearance.

This week, the Bravolebrities descend upon New York City for the high-profile fan meet and greet event.

Captain Jason will be on hand for a couple of panels, including one featuring all the captains from the Below Deck franchise.

Along with the captains’ panel, Captain Jason gets to hang with chief stew Aesha Scott.

Both of them are also rumored to be back for Below Deck Down Under Season 2.

Before his first ever BravoCon, the captain revealed he spent some post Below Deck Down Under time with two of his crew members.

Captain Jason Chambers reunites with Below Deck Down Under costars

Ahead of his travels to New York City, Captain Jason spent time with deckhand Ben Crawley and stew Taylor Dennison. Below Deck Down Under fans will recall that Taylor replaced fired stew Magda Ziomek.

Benny and Captain Jason became fast friends the first night when the captain stepped up to help the deckhand needed help with a backed-up toilet.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Taylor used Instagram Stories to reveal the three Below Deck Down Under stars were together again, with Captain Jason resharing the image. The three were on a river with Taylor rocking a bikini while hunky Captain Jason and Benny went shirtless.

“That was best post BD chill out.” the caption wrote on his IG Story along with thanking Taylor for sharing the image.

Pic credit: @captainjchambers/Instagram

Below Deck Down Under stars celebrate Captain Jason Chambers

Captain Jason had a birthday this week, and it turns out he spent the day traveling. Taking to Instagram, the captain had a drink in hand as she shared a video of himself flying to New York City for BravoCon.

In the footage, he also thanked the crew for the birthday card and shared more clips of his traveling journey.

There was no shortage of love for Captain Jason on his special day, either. Aesha was one of the first to share an Instagram Story to honor him, calling Captain Jason “the first Captain I’ve had who is a true friend first and Captain second.”

Culver Bradbury also used his IG Stories to share a couple of photos of him with Captain Jason, wishing the captain a happy birthday. Brittini Burton wished the captain a happy birthday, too, commenting on Captain Jason living out of a van.

Pic credit: @captainjchambers/Instagram

Captain Jason Chambers had a special birthday along with a bit of reflection as it was revealed he hung with two of his costars after Below Deck Down Under cameras stopped rolling.

Below Deck Down Under airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo. Season 1 is streaming on Peacock.