Will Aesha and Tumi be back for Season 2 of Below Deck Down Under? Pic credit: Bravo

Is Below Deck Down Under Season 2 happening? That’s a question on Below Deck fans’ minds as the spin-off nears the end of its run on Bravo.

Unlike the other shows in the Below Deck family, Below Deck Down Under was a Peacock original.

It didn’t hit Bravo airwaves until Season 1 wrapped its streaming debut.

Below Deck Down Under was an instant hit largely due to hunky Captain Jason Chambers.

Having Below Deck Mediterranean alum Aesha Scott help launch the series in the chief stew role helped the success of the latest Below Deck installment too.

So will there be another season of the yachting show filmed in Australia, or will it be one and done?

Let’s take a look.

Here’s what we know about Below Deck Down Under Season 2

There’s good news for Below Deck Down Under fans. Season 2 has already been filmed.

So Dramatic! podcast has confirmed the show filmed last spring in an April to May production schedule that was similar to Season 1 filming. The podcast also revealed that Captain Jason and Aesha are back for another season.

While no news about the rest of the cast has been revealed, it would be surprising if any of the other Season 1 crew members returned. Although Tumi Mhlongo and Culver Bradbury were fan favorites, the show will likely shake things up to keep viewers tuned into Below Deck Down Under.

The rest of the cast, chef Ryan McKeown, Magda Ziomek, bosun Jamie, Culver Bradbury, Brittini Burton, and Ben Crawley, didn’t really bring the heat. Chef Ryan caused a lot of drama, but he was fired, and Captain Jason won’t work with him again.

Chef Nate Post or Taylor Dennison may be back as they were only on for a few episodes after chef Ryan and Magda were each fired.

When will Below Deck Down Under Season 2 premiere?

As mentioned above, Below Deck Down Under is a Peacock original, so Season 2 will drop there first before landing on Bravo. Season 1 dropped the first three episodes on March 17, 2022, and had 17 episodes.

Below Deck tends to follow the same schedule year, and despite being on Peacock, there’s nothing to indicate Below Deck Down Under will be the expectation. That means Season 2 likely won’t drop until March of 2023 on Peacock as Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 plays out on Bravo.

Season 1 of Below Deck Down Under didn’t have a reunion show. Hopefully, that will be rectified with Season 2 of the yachting show.

Below Deck Down Under airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo. Season 1 is streaming on Peacock.