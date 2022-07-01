Below Deck Down Under Season 2: Has Peacock renewed the Below Deck spin-off?

Below Deck Down Under was a great addition to the Below Deck family. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Down Under Season 1 ended last week, which has fans of the Below Deck spin-ff curious about Season 2.

Captain Jason Chambers and Below Deck Mediterranean alum Aesha Scott launched the new show. The rest of the cast included chef Ryan McKeown, Tumi Mhlongo, Magda Ziomek, bosun Jamie, Culver Bradbury, Brittini Burton, and Ben Crawley. Chef Nate Post and Taylor Dennison joined the crew after Magda and Ryan were fired.

While it takes time for any new spin-off to gain traction, Below Deck Down Under was a huge success. That brings up the question regarding Season 2.

Let’s take a look.

Has Peacock renewed Below Deck Down Under for Season 2?

Peacock has yet to announce anything official for Below Deck Down Under Season 2. However, that doesn’t mean the show is one and done.

It’s typical of Below Deck to keep news of seasons under wraps. Even though Below Deck Down Under airs on Peacock instead of Bravo, the production teams are the same.

The good news is that the So Dramatic! website claims to have a source who has confirmed Season 2 has already been filmed. Also, Below Deck fan account, @belowdeckaboveaverage, shared a post of a fan who saw Below Deck Down Under filming.

There are claims that Captain Jason and Aesha return for another season. It isn’t surprising those two are back. They had a great working relationship. Plus, they are both fan favorites.

Aesha recently did an Instagram Live with Tumi and Brittini to spill the tea on Below Deck Down Under because a reunion show did not happen. No, Aesha didn’t say anything about Season 2.

When will Below Deck Down Under Season 2 drop on Peacock?

Below Deck fans who don’t have Peacock will get the chance to see Below Deck Down Under Season 1 one soon as it will debut on Bravo in July.

As for Season 2, the odds are that season won’t drop until early 2023. The Below Deck formula is to air one season of each Below Deck show every year.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 just finished its run. Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 starts soon, with Below Deck Season 10 airing later on Bravo airwaves.

The Below Deck family keeps growing with the success of Below Deck Down Under. Season 1 has come to a close, but all signs point to Season 2 coming next year with Captain Jason Chambers and Aesha Scott.

Do you want another season of Below Deck Down Under?

Below Deck Down Under is currently streaming on Peacock.