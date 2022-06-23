Below Deck Med Season 7 cast: Meet the new yachties and returning crew member

Below Deck Med is returning with an almost entirely new crew. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 cast features several new yachties and at least one familiar face in the crew.

After weeks of Below Deck Med fans waiting for details on Season 7 of the hit yachting show, Bravo released the premiere date, trailer, and cast details this week. It was no surprise that Captain Sandy Yawn was back for another stint.

Last summer, photos leaked revealing the captain was filming Below Deck Mediterranean. Captain Sandy has been the ace of the Below Deck spin-off since Season 2, and that doesn’t appear to be changing anytime soon.

Below Deck Med Season 6 fan-favorite Mzi “Zee” Dempers returns to the deck team. However, Zee is the only returning crew member.

That means Captain Sandy has all new department heads for the first time in her series run. Well, except for when she first premiered on the show.

The interior team

Chef Dave White takes over the galley, with years of experience as a head chef and a seasonal restaurant in France under his belt. Dave is an adventure junkie who loves to travel. A career in yachting allows Dave to combine all of his passions, prompting him to leave the London restaurant scene behind.

Natasha Webb steps into the chief stew role, taking over for Katie Flood. The English beauty has been in yachting for over ten years, showing off her talent for planning parties and coordinating events. Natasha poses a fair leadership style with a little flare on the side.

Kyle Viljoen and Natalya Scudder round out the interior crew. The resemblance between Natalya and Natasha goes beyond their looks and names.

Natalya knows how to make things happen, especially when it comes to guest requests. Her tablespaces are on point, as is her entertaining style that’s filled with laughter.

South African native Kyle has been breaking down barriers in the yachting world for years. Kyle brings his wealth of experience in the hospitality industry and his no fear of confrontation to the new team.

The exterior crew

Three new yachties join Zee on deck for the upcoming season of Below Deck Mediterranean.

Raygan Tyler takes over for Malia White as bosun, possessing both interior and exterior experience. She has faced many challenges climbing the ranks in a male-dominated industry and knows how to stand up for herself.

Storm Smith is also from South Africa and spent years working in other industries before finding his fit in yachting. The industry allows him to full his desire to be on the water, kicking off his career on a surfing and diving yacht. Storm’s light-hearted personality makes him quite the charmer.

Last but least is deckhand Jason Gaskell whose stint on the Below Deck Med marks his first time working on a motor superyacht. Jason spent ten years in Finance, where he traveled the world and discovered his love of sailing. Since then, Jason has worked to hone his skills in yachting.

That’s quite a crew working for Captain Sandy Yawn this season. To watch the full trailer and new cast in action, click here.

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 premieres on Monday, July 11 at 8/7c on Bravo and Monday, July 4 on Peacock.