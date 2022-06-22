Bravo is bringing more Below Deck to airwaves this summer. Pic credit: Peacock

Below Deck Down Under Season 1 is winding down on Peacock leaving fans asking if the show will premiere on Bravo soon.

The Peacock original marked the first spin-off in the Below Deck franchise to debut on the streaming service instead of the network. Bravo has become synonymous with Below Deck, with the OG series debuting nearly ten years ago.

As the hit-yachting franchise continues to grow, producers opted to air one Below Deck show exclusively on Peacock, just like the Real Housewives franchise did. The move caused an uproar with Below Deck fans who are either missing out on the new show or are not happy having to pay to watch it.

There is some good news, though, Below Deck Down Under is coming to Bravo.

When will Below Deck Down Under premiere on Bravo?

The wait for Season 1 of Below Deck Down Under to hit Bravo airwaves is almost over. Bravo has added the show to its summer programming list.

Hunky Captain Jason Chambers and Below Deck Mediterranean alum Aesha Scott helm Below Deck Down Under, premiering on Bravo on Monday, July 11 at 9:15/8:15c. The premiere immediately follows the supersized first episode of Below Deck Med Season 7.

Below Deck Down Under will then move to its regular time slot on Tuesday, July 12 at 9/8c on Bravo. That means Below Deck fans will get a double dose of the yachting franchise this summer with Below Deck Mediterranean on Mondays and Below Deck Down Under on Tuesdays.

There are 17 episodes in the first season of Below Deck Down Under, so the show won’t wrap up its Bravo run until the fall.

Sign up for our newsletter!

What makes Below Deck Down Under different from the rest?

Below Deck has four shows in the franchise, including the original helmed by Captain Lee Rosbach. Along with the OG and Below Deck Down Under, there is also Below Deck Med and Below Deck Sailing Yacht. The latter just-finished Season 3.

Each show has a different spin that makes it unique. The most notable is location. Below Deck tends to stick to the Caribbean with the exception of Season 6 and Season 8. The switch-up was due to Hurricane Irma hitting the Caribbean.

Below Deck Mediterranean and Below Deck Sailing Yacht are featured in the Mediterranean. The two shows film back-to-back, so they tend to have similar locations.

Below Deck Down Under is the first-ever installment to film in Australia, adding a whole new element to the franchise. The Great Barrier Reef gives charter guests a unique experience for snorkeling and scuba diving. Two activities the other shows rarely, if ever, feature.

The captain also makes each show in the Below Deck franchise different. Captain Lee, Captain Sandy Yawn, Captain Jason, and Captain Glenn Shephard have extremely different management styles, keeping each show entertaining.

As for what else makes Below Deck Down Under stand out from the rest, well, you will just have to watch via Peacock or when it premieres on Bravo next month.

Below Deck Down Under airs Thursdays on Peacock and will premiere on Bravo on Monday, July 11 at 9:15/8:15c.