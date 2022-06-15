When is Below Deck Med Season 7 premiere date?

Below Deck Mediterranean fans are anxiously awaiting news on Season 7. Pic credit: Bravo

The Season 7 premiere date for Below Deck Mediterranean has become one hot topic for fans as the summer heats up.

Over the past few seasons, summer has become the time of year for Below Deck Med. However, as Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 is coming to an end, details on Season 7 of Below Deck Mediterranean are sporadic at best.

The good news is that another season of the Below Deck spin-off featuring Captain Sandy Yawn is coming. Last month Bravo confirmed Season 7 along with Below Deck Adventure Season 1 and Below Deck Season 10, with the latter two coming this fall.

So let’s take a look at when Below Deck Med Season 7 should hit Bravo airwaves.

When is the Below Deck Med Season 7 premiere date?

As mentioned above, Season 3 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht is winding down, with the finale airing on Monday, June 20. That means the reunion show will air on Monday, June 27, and likely Monday, July 4.

Information on the reunion for Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 is also slim. However, considering all the drama this season, all bets are on a two-part reunion show.

Therefore, the Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 premiere date should be Monday, July 11. Even if Below Deck Sailing Yacht only has a one-part reunion, the Below Deck Med drop date won’t change.

The reason, of course, is the Fourth of July holiday. Bravo won’t want a new season to premiere on a holiday because it will skew lower ratings.

An official Bravo announcement for the new season should be dropping any day now. The network tends to reveal a premiere date and trailer about a month ahead of the show hitting the airwaves.

What else do we know about Season 7 of Below Mediterranean?

Last summer, Below Deck Med super sleuths discovered the show filming in Malta, Spain, immediately after Below Deck Sailing Yacht wrapped up.

Captain Sandy Yawn will be at the helm as she has for the past five seasons. Instagram account @belowdeckaboveaverage shared photos of Courtney Veale and Mzi “Zee” Dempers filming too.

After three seasons on the hit below Deck spin-off, Malia White confirmed she wasn’t returning for the upcoming season. Katie Flood, who was stepped into the chief stew replacing Hannah Ferrier for Season 6, won’t be back either.

It will be an entirely new crew besides Zee, Courtney, and Captain Sandy. There’s even speculation that Courtney traded in her stew uniform for one on deck working with Zee.

Stay tuned! More information on Below Deck Mediterranean will be dropping soon.

Below Deck Mediterranean is currently on hiatus n Bravo.