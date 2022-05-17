Below Deck Med’s Katie Flood naps topless on yachting break

Katie shows off her sexy side again. Pic credit: @katiefloody/Instagram

Below Deck Mediterranean star Katie Flood took a nap topless during a quick yachting break showing she sizzles even during her downtime.

Despite replacing beloved chief stew Hannah Ferrier, Katie quickly became a favorite on Below Deck Med Season 6. The New Zealand beauty developed a close bond with stew Courtney Veale, who also showed off her assets in a wet white top last week.

Season 6 of Below Deck Mediterranean gave fans one of the closest crews in the Below Deck family history. While Katie has left reality TV behind, she remains good friends with Malia White, Mzi Zee Dempers, David Pascoe, and Lloyd Spencer.

In fact, Katie and Malia recently worked together again, but no cameras were rolling.

Below Deck Med alum Katie Flood naps topless on a quick yachting break

Kicking off the new week, Katie proved she was already getting in downtime mode. The brunette beauty took to Instagram to show that yachties take breaks whenever and however they can.

Katie shared a photo of her lying in the sand with one hand resting on her face and the other on the back of her head. She’s donning a pair of skimpy cream-colored bikini bottoms and no top. Instead, a beach hat was strategically placed over her chest.

“The thing is, with yachting you gotta sleep when ya can 🙊😴🥱,” she captioned the sizzling photo of her chilling.

The comments section of Katie’s smoking hot post was filled with lots of positive remarks gushing about her. Two of those replies came from two familiar faces in the Below Deck family.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht alum Dani Soares called the picture “gorgeous,” while Katie’s Below Deck Med predecessor Hannah declared, “Augh. You just need to be signed already.”

Katie has gone topless on social media before

The beach photo isn’t the first time Katie went bare-chested on social media. A few weeks ago, Katie stood in front of a tree, hiding her breasts, only wearing bikini bottoms when she was in Tulum, Mexico.

“No twigs attached 🌴🍃” was the caption on her IG post.

To celebrate her 30th birthday, Katie shared a thirstrap photo proving age is simply a number. Sitting on the beach with her arms coverage her bare cleavage and the ocean waves behind her, Katie gazed sultry at the ground.

There’s no question that Katie Flood knows how to bring the heat to Instagram. The brunette bombshell once again has tongues wagging with her latest topless photo.

