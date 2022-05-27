Malia White confirms Below Deck Med Season 7 absence, reveals why she chose to leave yachting show

Malia’s putting her reality TV days behind her for now. Pic credit: Bravo

Malia White has confirmed her absence from Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 and revealed why she chose to leave the hit-yachting show.

Last summer, the rumor mill was buzzing that Malia was not returning for Below Deck Med Season 7 after photos from filming were leaked. The news came hot on the heels of Malia being in a horrific scooter accident that led to weeks of recovery.

At the time, many Below Deck fans believed the accident hindered Malia from continuing on her reality TV journey. It turns out that wasn’t so far off base.

Why did Malia White choose to leave Below Deck Mediterranean?

Malia spent three seasons on the Below Deck spinoff.

However, it was Season 5 that brought the most controversy for Malia for the part she played in chief stew Hannah Ferrier getting fired. Malia recently revealed she doesn’t dislike Hannah despite how things appeared on-screen.

Fan outrage over her treatment of Hannah didn’t stop Malia from returning for Season 6 of Below Deck Mediterranean. The season featured Malia in a different light and bonding with her crew.

As Season 7 draws near, Malia has publicly confirmed her exit and revealed it has nothing o due with fan backlash.

“I didn’t leave because of anything that happened. Like, I don’t have bad feelings towards any part of Below Deck or anything that’s happened,” Malia shared in an interview with Showbiz Cheatsheet.

The real reason Malia opted to exit Below Deck Med at this time has to do with things happening in her life. Yes, the scooter accident did play a part in her decision.

“I got in a really bad scooter accident. And I’m studying for this big oral [exam], so it’s just a good time for me to take a break and take a step back,” the brunette beauty stated.

Plus, she launched her own podcast, Total Ship Show, which focuses on the real-life yachting industry and things not featured on the show.

Will Malia return to the Below Deck franchise?

Malia made it clear that she isn’t necessarily leaving the Below Deck franchise. She simply will not appear on Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7.

“It’s not that I might never come back to the show. I’m just not on the next season,” she spilled.

If the time comes when Malia wants to venture back into the Below Deck world, she isn’t opposed to joining one of the other Below Deck spin-offs. Malia revealed her love of scuba diving, and meeting Captain Jason are reasons Below Deck Down Under would be her first choice.

However, after meeting Daisy Kelliher and Captain Glenn Shephard at a Bravo event in New York City a couple of weeks ago, Malia has added Below Deck Sailing Yacht to her list.

Malia White won’t be on the next season of Below Deck Med, but that doesn’t mean she’s leaving the hit-yachting franchise behind.

Below Deck Mediterranean is currently on hiatus.