Below Deck Med: Malia White shares details of her horrific scooter accident ‘I just started screaming’

Below Deck Mediterranean star Malia White shared details of her horrific scooter accident and admitted she was screaming in pain at the hospital.

While Below Deck Med Season 6 was playing out on screen this summer, Malia was recovering from serious wounds she sustained in a scooter accident in Spain. The incident occurred a couple of days before the Season 6 premiere, which Malia watched in the hospital.

Although Malia shared photos of her injuries, she didn’t go into details at the time. The bosun kept Below Deck Mediterranean fans updated throughout her recovery. Now Malia is shedding more light on what she really endured in the minutes and hours after her accident.

Below Deck Mediterranean star Malia White recalls screaming in the hospital

Recently Malia stopped by the Hollywood Raw podcast to chat with host Dax Holt and Adam Glyn. The Bravo personality even briefly dished on her boyfriend, Jake Baker, who she met during Below Deck Mediterranean Season 6.

The subject turned to Malia’s accident. Malia revealed she was going 70 mph when one of her deckhands got too close to her Vespa and clipped her tire. Malia was sent flying off her scooter. She remained calm despite the pain but also knew she was going into shock.

Next, Malia recalled what it was like for her at the hospital in Spain, where the language barrier presented a big challenge for her.

“Honestly, that was the worst part. Like I speak broken Spanish. The medical professional was speaking broken English. And basically, she brought the tub in. And she was like, ‘I’m was so sorry, this is going to hurt.’ And I’m like, ‘What? What’s going on?’ And she just takes this sponge and like this brush, and she just starts scrubbing all of my wounds,” Malia explained.

Due to her massive wounds, the pain was unbearable for Malia. The cleaning process consisted of the medical staff using iodine, which caused Malia to scream out in agony. No, she didn’t get any pain medication.

“They didn’t give me any pain medication, and I was like, ‘Why? Please give me pain medication.’ She’s like, ‘We can’t yet.’ Because they had to do scans and everything you know, which I understand,” Malia expressed.

Malia crashed on gravel making her injuries much worse

One reason Malia’s wounds were so severe was because of where she crashed. It wasn’t just landing on asphalt. She endured gravel too.

“It was like asphalt, but there was a patch of gravel when my friend like trying to swerve. So loose gravel in it. But it was asphalt, and I just kind of felt like flew, and just my body just did a bunch of barrel rolls on asphalt,” she recalled.

Malia White from Below Deck Med’s scooter accident was so bad her helmet had cracked right down the middle. The bosun sustained severe road rash, a concussion, broken bones, and a lot of bruising. Thankfully she’s all better now and back to work.

Below Deck Mediterranean is currently on hiatus on Bravo.