Below Deck Med: Malia White teases what really happened in Split

Below Deck Mediterranean alum Malia White has teased what really happened in Split when the Season 6 crew rented a place after the cameras stopped rolling.

It’s no secret that Malia, chief stew Katie Flood, chef Mathew Shea, Courtney Veale, David Pascoe, Mzi “Zee” Dempers, and Lloyd Spencer are so close they chose to spend a few days in Split after the season ended. Malia’s boyfriend, engineer Jake Baker was there too.

The bosun revealed at the Season 6 reunion show Split was where things heated up between her and Jake. Malia kept her romance with Jake on the down-low while Below Deck was playing out on screen.

What went down in Split has become one hot topic for Below Deck Mediterranean viewers. Malia has given fans a glimpse of the Season 6 crew’s time together.

Malia White teases Below Deck Med fans about what really happened in Split

The Lady Michelle crew has spilled very few details about their post Below Deck Med vacation together. They all agreed it was one wild time, and the partying was nonstop.

At the reunion, Katie shared it was a great time, and everyone simply enjoyed each other’s company. Courtney has declared that what happens in Split stays in Split.

In a recent Instagram video, Malia shared a video with her, Katie, and Courtney singing and dancing in Split.

“What really happened in split…. Miss you ladies,” Malia captioned the footage.

There is a catch, though. Malia has the big mouth filter on, so it’s more like a cartoon video.

Below Deck Mediterranean fans react to Malia’s split video

The comments section of Malia’s post quickly became flooded with comments.

Katie and Courtney responded with witty remarks. Below Deck Mediterranean executive producer Nadine Rajabi replied to each of their comments.

Below Deck Med fans expressed their excitement overseeing the video, along with hopes the crew will come back another season.

A crew has never been as close as the Below Deck Mediterranean Season 6 crew throughout the Below Deck franchise history. Their bond is like no other. They have and will all fiercely defend each other until the end.

Well everyone except Lexi Wilson and Delaney Evans who failed to connect with the rest of the group. David recently admitted if Delaney had come in sooner, her bond with the crew would have been much different.

Those hoping Season 7 of the hit Bravo show will bring the Lady Michelle crew back together will be disappointed. The upcoming season has been filmed with only Zee, Courtney, and Captain Sandy Yawn returning.

Malia White has teased what went down in Split. It’s certainly not the information Below Deck Med fans wanted, but the video is pretty entertaining.

Below Deck Mediterranean is currently on hiatus on Bravo.