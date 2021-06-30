Below Deck Med: Malia White suffers multiple injuries in scooter accident

Malia spent Below Deck Mediterranean Season 6 premiere night in the hospital Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Mediterranean star Malia White suffered multiple injuries in a scooter accident earlier this week.

Season 6 of the Bravo show is just heating up with the crew facing a serious problem in the premiere episode. Off-screen, Malia’s dealing with a whole different set of problems while sharing a little PSA message to help keep people safe.

A beautiful scooter ride in Mallorca with her crew on their day off took an unexpected turn for Malia.

She’s an avid scooter rider with years of experience. However, one wrong move landed her in the hospital with multiple injuries.

Malia involved in a scooter accident

The Bravo personality shared several photos of her scooting around Mallorca. It was picture perfect with breathtaking views and laughter.

Malia labeled the Instagram post the “before photo,” revealing what an amazing day she had until the end.

Then came the after photos where Malia broke the news that she was involved in a scooter accident. Malia immediately revealed she was wearing a helmet when the accident occurred, and it saved her life.

“I’m sharing this to express the importance of always wearing a helmet. Mine quite literally saved my life. I spent the premiere night in a hospital bed after having a mean accident on my scooter. I’ve been riding scooters my whole life, was familiar with the equipment, wasn’t drinking, and was 10 minutes from my boat. Accidents happen when you least expect them,” Malia shared in the caption of her post.

The bosun included two photos of her injuries. One of her face and the other of her legs wrapped in bandages.

Malia explained she walked away with some stitches, a fractured elbow, broken toes, and severe road rash. Her entire body was sore; however, Malia knows it could have been much worse.

No, the Below Deck Med starlet isn’t hanging up her scooter keys. Malia intends to get back to riding again once she is completely healed.

The comments section of Malia’s post was populated with good vibes and a speedy recovery. Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Daisy Kelliher and Malia’s good pal Bugsy Drake were the first to send her well-wishes.

Pic credit: @MaliaWhite/Instagram

Malia praises her crew members

After sharing her story, Malia used Instagram stories to thank her crew members, who jumped into action to help her.

“Thankful for my crew members who were there that night. They flagged down a car who happened to be an off-duty police officer, and he started giving me medical attention until the ambulance arrived. They also took care of getting all my stuff and scooter sorted,” she wrote.

Pic credit: @MaliaWhite/Instagram

Malia White was left with multiple injuries. Thankfully she was not seriously hurt and will make a full recovery.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.