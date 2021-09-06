Is Below Deck Med Season 7 filming now?

There is some exciting news for Below Deck Med fans. Pic credit: Bravo

New details have emerged raising speculation that Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 is filming right now.

Season 6 of Below Deck Med still has a handful of episodes left to air. However, that hasn’t stopped social media sleuths from trying to uncover details about Season 7.

Even though Bravo has yet to announce the official renewal of the Below Deck spin-off, another season is pretty much guaranteed. Below Deck Mediterranean continues to be ratings gold for franchise and network.

The Below Deck franchise has become such a hit that Below Deck Down Under and Below Deck Adventure will be added to the family in 2022.

Is Below Deck Season 7 filming now?

An Instagram post from Lovin Malta has added more fuel to the fire that Below Deck Med Season 7 is filming. The account includes a couple of videos of what appears to be the production team for the hit-yachting show.

“The crew behind the popular maritime series @belowdeckmedbravo have been spotted filming in Malta,” was captioned alongside the post.

Sign up for our newsletter!

That’s not the only sighting of the Bravo show either. One user in the comments section admitted to seeing the filming too.

A fan tweets that they witnessed filming. Pic credit: @lovinmalta/Instagram

There hasn’t been any mention of former crew members yet, but that doesn’t mean one or two won’t return. Captain Sandy Yawn will be back for sure. She has become the face of Below Deck Mediterranean.

Other possible returning crew members could be bosun Malia White and chief stew Katie Flood. Malia is on her third season, while Katie has become a fan favorite.

Below Deck Med filming schedule

The timing of the production crew being spotted fits with the show’s normal filming schedule.

In the past, Below Deck Med began filming for six weeks in early September, ending in mid to late October. Last year, filming was pushed to the beginning of October because of COVID-19.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 was spotted filming in August. Below Deck Mediterranean tends to film immediately following the sailing installment, so again the timeline fits.

Over the years, social media sleuths have been spot on when it comes to spotting the Below Deck shows filming.

Season 6 was reported thanks to a Reddit thread that revealed Captain Sandy and Malia were both back. The news of their return escalated outrage as Season 5 featuring Hannah Ferrier’s firing was playing out onscreen at the same time.

There is good news for Below Deck Med fans. All signs point to Season 7 being a go, with filming taking place on a superyacht in Malta now.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.